Fortnite: How to complete Gnome Downfall 'Grave Mistake' challenge

Fortnite always intrigues gamers by leaving easter eggs and hidden bits of lore in the game.

Players come across these while playing normal matches on the island, and they often make their way to social media to inform the community. Everyone loves surprises, and these side storylines are just another thing to look forward to with each update in the game.

’Tis gnome man.

Each season, the developers add a new side quest in the game which will not be covered by the in-game challenges. Rather, players are encouraged to explore the island and unravel the mysterious side-quests themselves. This season has a Gnome-based side-storyline, where the Master Bad Gnome was trying to sabotage the good gnomes on the Fortnite island.

How to complete Gnome 'Grave Mistake' challenge in Fortnite?

In the last Fortnite update, players had to cleanse the Slurp Tanks and go near the evil gnome to gain a certain number of experience points. However, to everyone's surprise, the evil gnome started his jet pack and crashed to the ground while trying to escape the scene. Moreover, this update saw a memorial of the evil gnome being placed at the exact site where it crashed.

Players will know the location of the crash site if they completed the previous challenge. However, for those who don't have an idea of the location, it can be found just in front of the two big slurp tanks on the map.

Players need to make their way to the memorial in Slurp Factory, and pay respects by pressing 'E', or their assigned action key, to earn 20,000 XP. Slurp Factory is a great location to land in and get full shields; thus, completing this challenge shouldn't be a tough cookie to crack.

This season has one more update left in its arsenal, and it has led to an array of speculations within the community regarding the gnome's story. Some players believe that the evil gnome died for a good cause, while others believe he might have a last card in his deck, which is going to be used to surprise the players in the next update. However, players will have to wait till the next update releases to see if there's any development in the story.

