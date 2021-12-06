Why Forza Horizon 5 cannot be played on split-screen

Forza Horizon 5 was able to garner unprecedented success from the moment it had its official launch earlier in November. Its gameplay and crisp pictorial settings offer a refreshing take on the “open-world event racing genre”, making the title an incredibly engaging one.

Forza Horizon 5 offers an incredible multiplayer experience as well. However, what some fans of the franchise are more concerned about is if the latest addition to the franchise comes with a split-screen option.

This multiplayer setting is something fans have been requesting for a long time. Many expected that Playground Games would at least consider adding it to their latest title.

Unfortunately for them, Forza Horizon 5 did not launch with a split-screen feature, and it’s hard to conjecture if the developers will look to try and add it in the future.

Why does Forza Horizon 5 not come with a split-screen setting?

Forza Horizon 5 is graphically taxing as it is. The open-world element to the game means that adding a split-screen feature will introduce more complications than solve the issues that the game is already facing.

Playground Games previously addressed community demands for a split-screen, and they acknowledge that the open-world environment will be challenging to duplicate in the same console.

Some Forza Horizon 5 community members have also pointed out that the lack of the split-screen is not limited to Playground Games’ title alone. That option, according to many, is becoming a dying feature in many modern-day racing games. The higher the graphics requirement for titles, the more this feature will stop being implemented.

The high-end graphics requirement, coupled with the open-world feature, makes adding a split-screen feature a herculean task for developers. Hence, Forza Horizon 5 getting that feature in the coming months does not look feasible.

