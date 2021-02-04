Why is Free Fire not opening now? New OB26 update exact release time in India and server maintenance details

Garena Free Fire is among the top battle royale games on the mobile platform. The title has witnessed a gradual influx in the player base with the regular updates.

The OB26 update has been released, and fans are excited to test out all the new features that the developers have added in-game. It includes firearms, a new revival function, a revamped training ground, and more.

Why is Free Fire not opening currently?

Users are unable to play the game, and the following message appears on their screen:

"The server will be ready soon."

This error is because the game's servers are under maintenance. In a social media post, Garena revealed the exact timings:

"Get ready for the new update coming soon. Maintenance will begin tomorrow starting at 9:30am - 6:00pm (IST). During this time, you will not be able to enter the game, but you can continue playing as usual and experience the new patch as soon as you update after the maintenance. Look forward to an updated Training Map, Revival System, Clash Squad, and more!"

As mentioned in the post, the servers will be under maintenance as follows:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on February 4th, 2021

End time: 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on February 4th, 2021

The Free Fire OB26 update started rolling out around 11:30 AM IST, and users can download it from the Google Play Store/Apple App Store. However, they will not be able to play the game until the end of the maintenance.

Patch notes

Here are some new aspects that have been added to Garena Free Fire:

New Item - UAV-Lite

New Training Grounds - Batou

Vending Machine Update

New Item - War Chest

New System - Revival Point

New Item - Revival Card

High FPS and Shadow functions are now available for all devices.

Twitter log is now supported

New Free Look option

Introduction of Quick Message

