Why Jump Ship should be the next addition to your Steam Wishlist

Gamers are always looking for the next cool thing, and Jump Ship just maybe that title. When you consider the recent success of titles like Helldivers 2, and then what Keepsake Games are offering with their upcoming game, it’s no surprise that people are lining up around the proverbial block to try this game out. While there is no release date, the game is generating significant buzz with its cool look and premise.

One of the developers at Keepsake Games highlighted the incredible amount of Wishlists the game got on Steam in just 24 hours, clocking in at nearly 40,000 requests. That is significant for virtually any game, especially a relatively unknown title like Jump Ship. But what makes it so promising?

Looking at the hype surrounding the upcoming Jump Ship

Seamlessly enter combat on the ground from being in your ship? That sounds amazing. (Image via Keepsake Games)

Jump Ship is a game that is very much still in development and will be launching as an Early Access game. The developers stated on Steam that they want to build the game alongside their community, to create the best co-op space crew game around. That premise is perhaps one reason this game is so exciting.

This upcoming game is a mission-based co-op FPS, designed for up to four players. They will join up as the crew of a spaceship, and seamlessly transfer between ship-based battles, and ground combat. Players will be able to seamlessly move between walking around in space, hopping on the ship and flying, and exploring a planet.

No two runs should be the same, which will certainly appeal to the fans of Roguelites and Roguelikes. Then, you have the fun “co-op in space” aspect of Jump Ship. Helldivers 2 is an incredibly popular title, and this game also feels like it promises a similar level of action and teamwork out among the stars.

Cooperation and teamwork are keys to success in space. (Image via Keepsake Games)

Visually, this game looks stunning. The gameplay teased on their Steam Profile looks gorgeous, showing players floating through space, flying in heated battles, or running around, guns blazing. While we have not been hands-on with Jump Ship yet, it looks like something we would love playing with colleagues or friends.

Fans online have commented on the space travel aspect of it, how great it looks, and how much fun it would be to play with their friends. It also helps that space cinema (Dune), and space games (Helldivers 2) are incredibly popular right now. The developers at Keepsake Games picked the perfect time to bring their title to light on social media.

The premise of having to scavenge to repair and upkeep your starship is another thing that appeals to gamers too. This game looks like it will be fun to play alone, but much more fun to play in a group, where everyone works together to keep their starship afloat and defeat whatever foes come their way.

There does not appear to be a release date for this game as of yet, but Jump Ship looks like it’s going to be incredible, and is worthy of being on your Steam Wishlist.