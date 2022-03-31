Why is Marshal so popular in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has over 397 villagers for players to interact within the game. However, some of these villagers are a lot more dear to players than others, and one such popular Animal Crossing villager who most players of the title love are Marshal, the squirrel.

Despite his smug personality type, Marshal has quite the fanbase in the New Horizons community. Although he has not been able to beat the likes of Raymond and Ankha, he is still among the most popular villagers in the game. Here is why Marshal is so popular in Nintendo's popular life-simulation title.

Marshal is among the most popular villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing villagers are primarily judged by players based on two things: appearance and personality. While some villagers are adored by players since they have an incredibly kind and lovable personality and uplift players, there are others who have etched their place in the community's heart due to their adorable appearance. Marshal, the smug squirrel in New Horizons, falls within the latter category.

Marshal's fans believe his name has been derived from the word 'marshmallow' since his appearance closely resembles the same. Marshal is a white squirrel who sports pink cheeks and pastel purple ears.

He has dark green eyes in New Horizons, and has tints of cream on his paws as well as the swirl of his tail. Overall, Marshal's appearance is quite adorable, even though he dons a permanent frown on his face due to his slanted eyebrows.

Although Marshal will not find it difficult to interact with other villagers, these interactions may not always be pleasant since Marshal might seem very high and mighty. However, he is always very nice to the players, making him a fan-favorite within the New Horizons community.

Apart from Marshal's own appearance, his home is also quite a visually pleasing one to have on one's island. Marshal's home resembles a small coffee shop, as he has a sofa with a coffee table for players to lounge on, along with an espresso machine and a coffee signboard on his window.

Furthermore, Marshal's house also has a piano which the villager can often be heard playing, which adds to his charismatic personality.

Naturally, apart from his visual appeal, Marshal's hobbies and interests also make him a great villager to house on one's island, making him quite popular within the New Horizons fanbase.

