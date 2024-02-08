Why is Mitch Jones considered a controversial personality? Twitch streamer's career explored

Mitch Jones is a long-time American Twitch streamer who has had a presence on the platform for more than ten years. With his content focusing primarily on World of Warcraft, Mitch has garnered a respectable following of 697,000 on the platform, along with 80,000+ hours worth of content being watched by his followers every month.

However, he has been a contentious figure throughout his career, with his allegations against Mizkif being the latest addition to a growing list of controversies.

This article delves into the streamer's career and the defining moments that made Mitch Jones the notorious personality he is in the streaming world today.

Twitch streamer Mitch Jones' controversial career explored

Mitch Jones started streaming back in 2011 when Twitch was known as Justin.tv. His content revolved around World of Warcraft (similar to how it is today), along with some IRL broadcasting.

By November 2016, the streamer had gathered nearly a quarter of a million followers through his reliable WoW streams and a few other games, such as DayZ and League of Legends.

Getting temporarily banned from Twitch

Although he was reputable in the streaming sphere at this point, he received several bans for his antics, which repeatedly violated Twitch's community guidelines. The streamer's first ban came in December 2017 after he called one of the members of his audience a homophobic slur in a moment of rage while gaming.

Another ban came in February 2018 after Mitch received a TTS (Text To Speech) donation message from a viewer containing a racial slur. A year later, in June 2019, he received the ban hammer yet again. This time, it was due to reckless driving because he was reading his livestream chat without having his hands on the car's steering wheel.

In September 2019, Mitch Jones received a massive one-month ban after he accidentally livestreamed the entirety of his Discord window, including private messages containing the usage of racial slurs, the "n-word" in particular.

OTK Scandal

On September 23, 2022, Mitch Jones revealed in a broadcast that OTK co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" sent him and Maya Higa to AdrianahLee, the victim of an alleged sexual assault by CrazySlick, in an effort to try and "downplay" the situation.

Upon being asked about the same, he clarified the exact words spoken by Mizkif to him and Maya Higa:

"The exact words that were said were like, 'Maya. You are Maya Higa. You know who you are. You're a woman, she'll listen to you.' Maybe 'listen' is the wrong word, but you know what I mean. Does that make any sense? Those were the words and he looked at me and said, 'Mitch, you should shut the f*ck up and not say a goddamn thing.' And that was that."

This whistleblowing by Mitch was commended by fellow Twitch streamer xQc, who called him a hero for having the bravery to come forward and "expose" Mizkif:

"I’ll be honest, but in this situation, he’s a little bit of the hero, okay? And I’m proud of him for that.”

Cheating in WoW

In May 2023, Mitch Jones was caught cheating in the hardcore variant of World of Warcraft, as Reddit users on r/classicwow speculated that the streamer was gaining levels off-screen and attaining items which could not be possible without breaking the rules of the hardcore variant of the game.

Mitch then admitted to "trading" one of the items from one of his moderators, but many still suspected him of downplaying the extent to which he tampered with his hardcore character:

"One of my mods traded me the bags, and I was like that sounds nice. 'Cause I f*cking hate low bag space so much... It's against the rules of the Hardcore add-on. I don't think it would be against the rules of official hardcore. It's just bags."

Accusing Mizkif of physical assault

Most recently, on February 6, 2024, Mitch Jones made serious allegations against Mizkif, accusing him of physically assaulting him.

He showcased the various injuries he had procured as a result of his tussle with the OTK co-founder. He stated that he had bruising at multiple spots on his face, along with a damaged tooth and marks along his neck, allegedly due to getting choked.

However, since the streamer cut out the footage of the actual fight between the two personalities, netizens suspected foul play from Mitch and believed that he may have instigated Mizkif.