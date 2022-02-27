Why Nebula V bombs are so dangerous in Call of Duty Warzone and how to make the most out of it

Since Call of Duty Warzone was released, Raven Software has added many different items from time to time to keep the game fresh for the players.

Season two has seen a great start with different types of new features in the game and changes to existing ones.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Breaking: Vanguard x Warzone Season 2 Roadmap Breaking: Vanguard x Warzone Season 2 Roadmap https://t.co/8EF4AZbNgY

The new additions are items like redeploy balloons and PDS. The PDS is in the game to counter one of the most lethal new entrants - the nebula V bomb.

Nebula V introduces chemical warfare to Warzone as the compound has a very toxic nature. While Nebula V ammo is dangerous, it's the bomb that players should be careful about.

When used properly, the Nebula V bomb creates a unique advantage for the player.

The Nebula V bomb is extremely dangerous in Call of Duty Warzone

Given the Battle Royale nature of Call of Duty Warzone, placement on the map is essential. Players can control their movement based on the situation but can't control their opponents. If the Nebula V bomb is used appropriately, players can gain an advantage in such situations.

Once the Nebula V bomb is set, it will notify players of its location on the map before exploding. The explosion causes severe damage to anyone unfortunate enough to be within its radius. The hazardous gas then spreads over a large area.

Any player stuck in the gas will constantly lose massive chunks of armor. Additionally, the hue of the gas makes it very difficult for players to see clearly. The Nebula V bomb becomes very dangerous when the game is about to end with such deadly potential.

When used early, players will have the option to rotate to many areas on the map that are safe. However, the situation becomes more complicated when there is very little space left to turn to.

If smartly used, players can force their opponents to move to a location that makes it easier to kill them. It is also a great strategy against teams that love to camp and don't move too much on the map.

There are different ways to collect a Nebula V bomb in Caldera, but there will be a dependence on luck. However, it can become a difference-maker for any Call of Duty Warzone player who knows how to use it properly.

Edited by Mayank Shete