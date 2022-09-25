Why you should play/replay Dark Souls 3 after Elden Ring

Elden Ring is the latest Soulsborne game by FormSoftware, which features a massive open world with the same punishing gameplay. While it is expected that only veterans might try the new game, there are plenty who have boarded the train for the first time.

FormSoftware has always been dedicated to creating RPG games that are challenging and rich with lore. The Dark Souls series is one of the finest examples in this context, and this article will highlight exactly why.

Veterans and new Elden Ring players should try Dark Souls 3

Dark Souls 3 is the third installment in the Kingdom of Lothric. A place where a bell has been rung to awaken the Lords of Cinder, who were assigned to rekindle the first flame.

However, these lords have denied their duty, and the players, aka the Unkindled Ones, are awakened to defeat these lords and restart the Age of Fire. Players have the option to write their own story, featuring a total of four endings, making it a unique experience for everyone.

Apart from the lore, the game features similar gameplay to that of Elden Ring but in a linear map format.

While players have the option of skipping bosses in Elden Ring, in Dark Souls 3, it is mandatory to overcome every hurdle the game has to provide. However, there is an exception, Nameless King, who can be found on Archdragon Peak.

The Archdragon Peak can only be accessed using a specific gesture in a distinct location in the game. Making this exclusive content for anyone who is immersed in the gameplay.

The unskippable bosses of Dark Souls 3 put forward a mandatory challenge for the players to achieve and continue the game. On the other hand, Elden Ring allows players to retreat and come back stronger to cheese the boss easily. Thus, taking away the sense of achieving incredible feats found in previous games.

Dark Souls 3 even pushes the players to test their limits and learn to adapt to the game with the passing of stages. The game is also full of secrets that can be found, shifting the player's views on the story and leading them to one final ending.

The game's music score is also something that needs to be discussed as every one of them is associated with something and makes it a memorable experience. For instance, the OST for Abyss Watchers starts epically and continues to build up to the point where players will get completely immersed in them.

After playing Elden Ring, anyone who has already played the game will find these relatable. However, if there is anyone who is yet to try this game, the journey shouldn't be missed out on.

New players might find themselves rage quitting the game after a close call. However, the charm of the game will always keep them coming back. Apart from rekindling the fire, players might ignite a passion for defeating tough bosses, and that might be one of the best feelings anyone can ever have.

Note: This article is based on the writer's views and opinions.

