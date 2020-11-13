Why are popular Fortnite content creators like Tfue and Courage JD quitting the game

Notable Fortnite streamers such as Tfue, CourageJD, and Ninja have stopped playing the game, and we take a look at the factors responsible for this.

Turner Ellis Tenney, also known as Tfue, was one of the biggest Fortnite content creators in the world, until he announced his retirement from the game for various reasons. Another such name, Jack "CourageJD" Dunlop, a content creator for 100Thieves recently announced his departure from Fortnite as well. The continued departures of famous figures that were loved by Fortnite fans all across the globe, has left the community in a somewhat uncertain spot.

Let's take a look at what caused these Fortnite superstars to bid farewell to the game that brought them to where they are now.

Tfue and CourageJD quit Fortnite

In spite of admitting that Fortnite's hype might die down eventually, Tfue had previously revealed on a podcast that he doesn't feel like Fortnite will ever die. However, the streamer did go on to say that the real reason behind him quitting the game was because he felt that he had "milked Fortnite for all that it was worth."

Tfue had become a household name as a Fortnite streamer and there was almost no Fortnite player who hadn't heard of him. This made the streamer feel like he "had to spice it up" by switching to other games, so as to not be labelled a single-game streamer.

To add to the already mentioned woes, Tfue also revealed his struggles with the ping on Fortnite, which frustrated to a level where he felt "burnt out."

Another popular content creator who recently decided to stop playing Fortnite is CourageJD. In a recent video on YouTube, Courage revealed that he "wanted to love Fortnite," however, he wasn't able to. According to Courage, a major reason for him quitting Fortnite is the skill-based matchmaking system that was introduced into the game.

Courage revealed that ever since the Fortnite World Cup, the game had become extremely competitive, which effectively took the fun out of it. With issues such as fights lasting for over a minute to stream-snipers with "TTV in their names", Fortnite became a lot more stressful for the players who were simply seeking fun.

With that being said, it is obvious that players who are looking for a fun session of Fortnite are disappointed with the new skill-based matchmaking system. Apart from that, Epic Games haven't been the most transparent with their updates either. From clickbait updates to vague patch notes, Epic Games have a lot of work to do to win back the community, as most content creators that quit the game have still left the door open for a potential return to Fortnite in the future.