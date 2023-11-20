Why you should skip Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Honkai Star Rail boasts 38 unique characters in version 1.5, with three more lined up for the upcoming update. Huohuo is the newest addition to the list, whose banner was released alongside the ongoing version. Following the Path of Abundance, she excels in supporting her allies by healing them. Her kit also allows her to provide buffs to teammates while they're engaged in battle.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinions.

Huohuo’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo's kit revolves around providing buffs, healing, and cleansing her team members. Below is a list of her abilities in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5:

Basic ATK: Unleashes an attack on an enemy dealing wind damage.

Skill: Cleanses a teammate and immediately restores their HP while healing adjacent allies for a little amount.

Ultimate: Increases all allies' ATK stat for two turns and regenerates their Energy.

Talent: Huohuo gains Divine Provision after activating her skill. When an ally uses their ultimate or begins their turn while Huohuo has Divine Provision, that ally gets healed, and all allies with 50% HP or below will also get healed once. Divine Provision lasts for two turns.

Technique: Inflicts Horror-Struck on enemies; the enemies affected by this state will flee from Huohuo for 10 seconds. When entering battle with enemies influenced by Horror-Struck, their ATK will be reduced by 25% for two turns.

Why you should skip Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Ruan Mei is an upcoming five-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Huohuo is a Path of Abundance unit specializing in three fields. While she can regenerate Energy for her allies, Tingyun, a four-star character, does it better.

Moreover, in the updates lined up, characters like Ruan Mei, Dr. Ratio, and Xueyi are set to release with an exceptional kit. While Huohuo can be valuable for specific teams, these upcoming characters are more powerful and can fit in various team compositions.

Ruan Mei's kit in 1.6 is unique as it can increase her teammate's Weakness Breaks, efficiency, and duration. Dr. Ratio has a follow-up attack play style similar to Topaz and Numby, and he can inflict SPD-oriented debuffs on his opponents.

Therefore, players should save their precious Stellar Jades and wait for Honkai Star Rail version 1.6's release.

For more news and updates related to Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.