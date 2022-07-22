Why Technoblade was one of the best Minecraft Championship players of all time

The Minecraft community has produced many prodigies over the last decade. From Tubbo, Dream, and TommyInnit to camman18 and Block Facts, the list keeps going on. However, one content creator in particular became known all over the internet for his unique skill set and take on Minecraft.

This player was Alexander “Technoblade”, fondly known as “Techno” by his friends and fellow content creators. Technoblade was an avid Minecraft player who mostly worked on creating YouTube content while playing on the popular Hypixel Minecraft server as well as the Dream SMP.

Sadly, the 23-year-old player passed away battling cancer on June 30, 2022, with news of his demise flowing all over the internet.

Technoblade was known for his various collaborations with other Minecraft players like Dream, Ranboo, GeorgeNotFound, Tubbo, TommyInnit, Wilbur Soot, Ph1LzA, Aimsey, Quackity, and more. This article will document Techno’s success in the popular Minecraft Championship (MCC) tournament over the years.

Minecraft Championship: How Technoblade dominated the MCC

The Minecraft Championship is a friendly tournament that pitches ten teams of four players against each other and has them compete for fun and entertainment of online viewers. Technoblade has been among the most successful MCC players in the game’s history.

Technoblade participated in the MC Championship from MCC 2 to MCC 11, aside from making a brief appearance for MCC Pride 21. More importantly, he was skilled at the game and during each tournament, with a large chunk of his mechanical prowess showcased when he engaged in player vs. player battles.

As the MCC wiki states, Techno never placed below the top 10 players or teams in each event (and tournament as a whole) he participated in throughout his MCC career, being the only player who played in multiple tournaments to achieve this. He won the championship twice, the first being MCC 4 and the second being MCC 8.

Other statistics that prove Technoblade was one of the greatest MCC players ever

According to statistics, Techno was the best player to participate in the Skyblockle and Sky Battle events, with his average coin score being 688 in Skyblockle and 712 in the Sky Battle event.

Additionally, he never received anything less than the 3rd position in the Sky Battle event. Even during his worst statistical performance (MCC 5), the content creator scored 2707 coins and set a record for being the only player to have never received less than 2700 coins.

During MCC 4, Techno became the first individual participant to cross 4000 coins and set the record for most coins earned by a player in a single event. He also set the record for the highest point difference between the first and second-placed players. As a result of his contribution, his team ended up scoring a total of 24,342 coins and became the first team ever to do so.

His 1v3 against the “Cyan Creepers” team during MCC 5 is one of his most famous plays to date. As part of the “Survival Game” event, Techno faced off against Michaelmcchill, CaptainPuffy, and Mefs. Check it out in the video below:

Another memorable moment occurred during the final game of MCC 7, titled Dodgebolt. Techno set yet another record as he got 13 kills in a single match, the most in MCC history.

Techno’s aforementioned achievements are just a few of the many instances of praise he garnered throughout his time as an MCC participant. Some of his strategies were so unique and effective that Noxcrew, the team behind the MCC, decided to modify their events to level the playing field.

