Why 'The Last of Us 2' has been banned in the Middle-East

The Last of Us Part II will be released on 19 June 2020 (Image credits: nme.org)

'The Last of Us Part II' is, without a doubt, one of the most hotly-anticipated games of all time. The Sony exclusive is set to be released worldwide on June 19.

Players have been clamouring for a sequel ever since they finished the first 'The Last of Us' game back in 2013 as the story was quite possibly one of the finest ever told in the history of gaming.

'The Last of Us', therefore, instantly became a huge success and is one of the best-reviewed games of all time.

Why is The Last of Us Part II banned in the Middle East?

The Last of Us Part II 2018 E3 Trailer

Both the Standard Version and the Digital Deluxe Edition of 'The Last of Us Part II' is available on the Playstation Store for pre-order. Players can choose to pre-order the game and download it, after which they will be able to play it on the release date.

However, Reddit users have now questioned Playstation Support about the reasons behind the game's unavailability on the Playstation Store in countries like Saudi Arabia or the UAE.

A section of fans has concluded that the game has been banned in those countries because it includes LGBT content and graphic violence.

The protagonist of The Last of Us Part II, Ellie, is a homosexual character, as evidenced in the first game. Her relationship with Riley was given more context, with the Left Behind DLC also allowing players to play through a chapter before she met Joel.

The trailer for the second game implies a relationship between Ellie and Dina, a new character introduced in the Last of Us Part II.

However, this does not mean that players in the Middle-East will not be able to play The Last of Us Part II as they can always get the game from other third-party sources or use an account from a different country.

