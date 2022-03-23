Why Vanguard Royale will no longer be playable in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two Reloaded

The day has finally arrived when Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard will be integrated with tons of changes via Season Two Reloaded. This update plans to bring in lots of new content that will be pretty enjoyable for the players in the community.

An important aspect of Warzone will also change with the update's arrival. Raven Software recently brought a new approach to Warzone via the Vanguard Royale mode.

From now on, Vanguard Royale will no longer be playable. Both the modes will be merged into one as players prefer a single battle royale experience over two.

What made Call of Duty: Warzone developers decide to merge two battle royale modes into one?

With the arrival of Season Two Reloaded on March 23, a plethora of changes will be implemented upon Warzone and Vanguard Multiplayer. This includes merging the two BR modes in Warzone, namely the "Vanguard Royale" and the usual BR mode.

Raven Software has stated why they want to merge the two BR modes. The developers don't want to divide their community via two different battle royale modes. They further noted that Vanguard Royale was an experiment from the studio to check what works and what doesn't.

Apparently, players were more interested in the original Warzone over the newly introduced variant. Apart from that, users frequently reported various bugs and glitches with the Vanguard Royale mode. This might have made the studio decide to merge the two modes.

This might be a better idea from the studio's perspective, as they will be able to focus on fixing a single aspect of the game over multiple iterations. They will take the best qualities from both modes and integrate them into a singular product.

How enjoyable will the remainder of Season Two be for players?

Post the Season Two Reloaded update, Vanguard Royale will no longer be playable. Warzone will go back to how it used to be before Call of Duty: Vanguard was released and changes were applied.

Sledgehammer Games recently fixed the aim assist bug for Vanguard. Raven Software has clarified that the same issue will be resolved for Warzone in the upcoming weeks.

Sledgehammer Games @SHGames With today’s fix in Vanguard, the Aim Assist system will ensure that a result from that “player visibility check” is received before continuing and we are confident based on testing that it should behave as intended. With today’s fix in Vanguard, the Aim Assist system will ensure that a result from that “player visibility check” is received before continuing and we are confident based on testing that it should behave as intended.

Call of Duty gamers will enjoy a ton of fresh content with the arrival of Season Two Reloaded, including new maps, new game modes, new vehicles, new operators, new weapons, etc. The update will go live worldwide today across all platforms.

