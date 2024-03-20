Wilbur Soot's journey explored: Personal life, career, controversies, and more

Streaming personality Wilbur Soot is known among fans for being one of the more prominent Minecraft content creators in the past few years. He was a part of the Dream SMP, along with other significant figures such as GeorgeNotFound, Punz, and Dream himself. However, similar to these content creators, Wilbur Soot also found himself on the receiving side of allegations, subsequently receiving criticism due to the same.

The allegations were made by Shelby Shubble who is an ex-partner of Wilbur. She had alleged that the creator would bite her to an extent that would leave bruises on her body and tht he would not stop even after being told to do so. Recently, another ex-partner named AliceNyanNya has also come forward and claimed that she had experienced Wilbur's alleged "biting habit," similar to what Shelby described.

This article goes over the life of Wilbur Soot, detailing his career and controversies over the years.

Journey of Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot explained

Personal life

Wilbur Soot was born in Suffolk, England on September 14, 1996, but spent most of his childhood in Brighton, East Sussex. He lived with his father since his parents divorced when he was in middle school. He suffers from hypochondria and asthma, which he has talked about in his EP aptly named Your City Gave Me Asthma. He attended college from 2017 to 2020 at Ravensbourne University in London, earning a bachelor's degree in editing and post-production.

Career

Today, Wilbur is a professional Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and musician. Initially, he had set up many smaller channels, such as Settings66, which he established in collaboration with a friend back in May 2008. He later made another account called Minecraft and Donuts with a friend named Sophie in 2011. While the two uploaded Minecraft videos on player-made maps for a while, their activity on the channel eventually tapered off.

The true start of his career in content creation can be traced back to 2017 when he gained popularity while working for the comedy group SootHouse on YouTube, wherein he made several appearances while being the leading editor and co-founder of the channel.

In March 2019, Wilbur created his own YouTube channel, with it reaching one million subscribers by April 8, 2020. It continued to gain millions of followers in the coming months. He currently has over 5.97 million subscribers on YouTube, having lost more than 270,000 subscribers since the controversy.

The creator is also huge on Twitch, where he has amassed over 4.8 million followers, becoming the 45th-most-followed channel on the platform. He has participated in various Minecraft tournaments in the Dream SMP and has contributed to the server's stories and lore.

The creator is also an avid musician, having produced multiple songs, including his first comedy song called The 'Nice Guy' Ballad, which was uploaded in January 2018. Since then, he has put out more serious songs like Soft Boy and Your New Boyfriend.

Controversies

In 2019, Slazo, who was a fellow YouTuber and a former associate of Wilbur was accused of rape. Wilbur supported the accusor, but after Slazo released a video seemingly proving his innocence, Wilbur distanced himself from the drama.

In 2021, he addressed criticism over contentious song lyrics. This included him mentioning "Black guys" in the lyrics of his song The 'Nice Guy' Ballad, and mentioning "Hitler" in his song Screensaver.

His biggest controversy so far, however, came in the form of accusations made by Shelby Shubble. Wilbur's ex-partner Shelby came forward on February 21, 2024, to talk about her experience in a stream titled Talking About Something More Serious. She mentioned that Wilbur had allegedly physically abused her by biting her repeatedly and that he also blatantly ignored the safe words they had established, with him reportedly biting down even harder when it was uttered by Shelby.

Even though Shelby did not state his name directly, many netizens connected the dots and accused Wilbur of being the abusive ex that Shelby had mentioned in the video.

Another controversy popped up with allegations of sexual abuse by cosplayer AliceNyanNya on March 9, 2024. In a post made on X, she explained that she had felt encouraged upon seeing Shelby speak out against Wilbur, and wanted to share her story as well. She stated that Wilbur Soot would allegedly alternate between "love bombing" and being "condescending."

According to AliceNyanNya, Wilbur Soot and her had initially broken off things after dating in 2019, but they met up again in 2021 for closure. They had gone to a bar to talk, where she alleged that Wilbur Soot got her "very drunk" and got her an Uber back to his house, where she blacked out in his bed due to having consumed too much alcohol. She accused him of then non-consensually removing her clothes and stating that she "must be a lesbian" since she did not showcase interest in him.