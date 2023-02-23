Wild Hearts Claw Blade guide: Best weapon combos, build, movesets, and more

As an RPG adventure, Wild Hearts offers a unique experience with its fast-paced combat. Among the title's eight wieldable weapons, the Claw Blade stands out as a powerful tool for hunters to master. With its aerial attacks and elastic tether, the item can be challenging to control initially. However, the right information and practice can make it a deadly weapon.

This guide will offer a closer look at the Claw Blade at Wild Hearts. It'll also mention the best moves and combos for this weapon.

How to use the Claw Blade in Wild Hearts

The Claw Blade requires some getting used to, as it heavily relies on aerial prowess and agility. The item's basic mechanics involve sticking a tether to a Kemono (hostile entity) and delivering rapid aerial combo attacks.

To use the Claw Blade, you must first fill up the Weapon Gauge, which is displayed on the bottom left of the screen. This bar can be identified by its light blue color and needs to be filled to use the Claw Plunge, which is the weapon's signature move.

Stack up your combo attacks in quick succession until the bar is full. After that, press RT or R2 to fire your Claw Plunge. This move will fire a tether towards a Kemono and replace your Weapon Gauge with a new circular one called the Claw Gauge.

This bar shows the duration of the tether and enables a variety of new combo opportunities. The damage output for each attack increases while Claw Gauge is active, and you can use more advanced combos using the additional mobility it provides.

Note that moving and attacking while you're tethered to a Kemono will quickly deplete your Claw Gauge.

Landing aerial hits with the Claw Blade

To make the most of the weapon, you must master landing aerial hits. By using it on a Kemono and repeatedly landing hits, you can boost mid-air attack damage and use the tether to dodge attacks by moving around in the air.

The Special Attack command is another way to deal massive damage while you're tethered. This move drains the Claw Gauge over time, allowing hunters to dive towards a Kemono and deal significant damage.

Claw Blade moves and combos

The Claw Blade has numerous combo attacks, but mastering this weapon's basic moveset is essential to maximize its utility. These moves involve tethering to a fixed point and delivering quick attacks.

A Light Attack is executed using X or Square, while the Heavy one can be used by pressing Y or Triangle. The Modified Jump depletes stamina and is activated by jumping after delivering a Light attack using X+A or Square+X.

One of the most effective combos to fill up the Weapon Gauge involves performing a Jump, 6x Light Attack, and Heavy Attack, followed by a Claw Plunge in quick succession.

WILD HEARTS @playWildHearts #PlayWildHearts Be swift - and never let the kemono know your next move. Be swift - and never let the kemono know your next move. 💥 #PlayWildHearts https://t.co/lnulfgrxaW

To use a longer Wingblade Spin Slash, wait until you gain a red aura, then press R2 followed by using a Light Attack while holding the L-Thumbstick to the left or right. This move delivers massive damage as long as the attack lasts, particularly to larger Kemonos.

For smaller entities, it's best not to hold the thumbstick in any direction, as it allows you to target the monster's lowest point in a vertical direction. You can also use the Wing Blade Crescent Slash while tethered to a Kemono. To execute this move, wait until you have a red aura. After that, press R2, then use a Light Attack while holding the L-Thumbstick up.

Another effective combo involves using R2 to pull yourself back towards a monster and deliver a Light Attack. As soon as the attack animation ends, press the Heavy Attack button. However, this time, cancel the move using the Jump button.

What build to use

The Claw Blade can be forged in many different ways in its skill tree. However, it is recommended to go for a build that focuses more on raw damage that can be dealt using the blade and claws rather than going down the elemental damage route.

When it comes to the Armor you want to use with this weapon, it is wise to choose the ones that have the Savage skill added to them, such as the Basara Sune-ate armor.

Claw Blade Tree in Wild Hearts

Here are the Claw Blade types revealed so far in Wild Hearts.

Claw Blade Type Element Attack Points Critical Hit Ratio Rocky Claw: Earth Shaker Earth 69 0% Yashima Claw - 150 -20%

Mastering the Claw Blade in Wild Hearts is a great way to dominate Kemonos and emerge victorious in battles. Remember, landing aerial hits is a key aspect of gameplay in Wild Hearts, and understanding the weapon's moves and combos is essential for success.

During your walkthrough, you'll find the opportunity to improve your Claw Blade skills. So keep practicing and honing your abilities in Wild Hearts.

Poll : 0 votes