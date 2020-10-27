Wild Rift devs willing “to take down the game completely” if a region’s service infrastructure is not up to the mark

Riot Games is serious about the state of each of its titles, and League of Legends: Wild Rift is not going to be a stranger to this trend.

2020 has been a tough year when it comes to developing and releasing games. Wild Rift was supposed to have its open beta servers up and running worldwide by the first half of 2020.

However, as we near the end of the year, the devs could only get a few beta servers up for specific regions.

The three major mobile gaming regions of India, North America, and South America will not be getting their Wild Rift open beta access this year, and fans will have to wait till 2021 to get their hands on this game.

A message to Wild Rift’s 2021 beta regions from executive producer, Michael Chow



(also available on @wildriftBR @wildriftLATAM) pic.twitter.com/G5qMe8ia0V — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 26, 2020

In a recent tweet, Michael Chow, the Executive Producer of Riot Games, talked about the problems that the developers have been facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the current situation has delayed the server release for Wild Rift in many regions.

While addressing fans from India, North America, and South America, he noted that Riot would not be compromising on any of the gameplay aspects of this game and will not rush the development of Wild Rift.

Wild Rift devs could take down the game temporarily

Advertisement

Image Credits: Forbes

In the tweet video, Michael Chow had this to say:

“2020 has turned out to be an incredibly tough year for all of us. And it has presented a lot of challenges for launching any new game, let alone a global competitive mobile game with some very unprecedented server and infrastructure needs.”

“And the ongoing state of COVID with its continued impact on the global landscape around us is bringing brand new technical constraints, and complicating each region’s own unique set of challenges and requirements.”

“Meanwhile it (COVID-19) has us grounded and unable to travel, making it impossible to do what we normally do to set up new server sites and server locations. Plus, a couple of other dozen crazy 2020 things.”

“But the net result is this. It has become a much more complex and multifaceted problem to bring service to your regions (India, NA, and South America) in particular… rushing this is not going to give you the experience that you deserve.”

Riot doesn’t want to rush the developmental phase of Wild Rift in any region, as it will create more problems than solve the existing ones.

Rushing Wild Rift’s service and development might create a situation that makes Riot ‘take down the game completely, for some time,’ and even risk ‘resetting your account progress. While we migrate to a new service infrastructure.’

However, this is not all bad news from the side of the Wild Rift developers, as Michael Chow revealed:

Advertisement

“The good news is that facing down these problems now will significantly upgrade and future proof the Wild Rift service for you and ensure that we won’t be needlessly frustrating you in a live environment.”

Riot stresses a lot on the long-term competitive and gameplay health for its IPs. We have seen it in League of Legends as well as Valorant, and it will be doing the same for Wild Rift as well.