Wild Rift patch 2.0a official notes introduces massive nerfs to Evelynn, Lee Sin, and Wukong 

League of Legends: Wild Rift mid patch 2.0a update is finally out, and Riot will be looking to nerf a lot of the overpowered champions this time around.
Evelynn, who is primarily supposed to be a jungler, is being flexed in the mid lane, completely dominating any match-up. The Wild Rift devs will be nerfing her power as a laner, but she will remain as effective as she used to in the jungle.
Wukong, on the other hand, will have his camp clearing speed significantly toned down in the jungle. Shyvana will be seeing some much-needed nerfs to her innate tankiness and base stats.
Lee Sin, Gragas, Miss Fortune, and Aurelion Sol will also have their names on the nerf list. Wild Rift’s mid patch 2.0a update looks to balance the current game state and make some of the missed changes in patch 2.0.
Players looking to find a detailed description of the new Wild Rift patch 2.0a can visit Riot’s official website.
Wild Rift patch 2.0a official notes
#1 - Wild Rift Champions
Evelynn
Evelynn’s push and roam power as a mid laner in Wild Rift is just too much. On top of that, her (1) damage is generally pretty high -" Haters gonna Hate Spike."
(1) Hate Spike
- AP ratio: 0.5 → 0.45
- Mana: 25/30/35/40 → 30/35/40/45
- Damage to minions: 100% at all ranks → 35/40/45/50%
Gragas
Gragas is very tanky with great sustain in lane. Riot is nerfing him, so he doesn’t straight up win all trades against his lane opponents.
Base Stats
- Health per level: 125 → 115
(P) Happy Hour
- Cooldown: 7s → 8s
(1) Barrel Roll
- Mana: 55/60/65/70 → 65/70/75/80
- Minion damage: 70% → 50%
Lee Sin
The blind monk has been kicking up a fuss with his (1) range.
(1) Sonic Wave
- Target range: 11 → 10
- Base damage: 60/100/140/180 → 55/90/125/160
Miss Fortune
Miss Fortune is on the strong side, so Riot is tuning her down a bit.
(1) Double Up
- Base damage: 30/60/90/120 → 20/50/80/110
(2) Strut
- Attack speed: 40/60/80/100% → 30/50/70/90%
Shyvana
Shyvana has a lot of damage on her kit and a lot of innate tankiness. Riot is lowering some of her base stats and her elemental dragon-empowered bonuses.
Base Stats
- Armor: 45 → 40
(1) Twin Bite
- Slow (Mountain Dragon buff): 60% → 40%
(2) Burnout
- Base damage: 25/45/65/85 → 25/40/55/70
(Ult) Dragon’s Descent
- Dragon form bonus health (Ocean Dragon buff): 150/250/350 HP → 100/150/200 HP
Wukong
Wukong’s jungle is very strong. Riot is nerfing his clear speed and his element of surprise.
(2) Warrior Trickster
- Invisibility time: 1.5s → 1s
- Clone damage: 50% at all levels → 20/30/40/50%
(3) Nimbus Strike
- Attack speed bonus: 35/40/45/50% → 25/35/45/55%
Aurelion Sol
“This one’s coming in hot from a recent spike to Aurelion Sol’s winrate. From the desk of balance lead, Jonathan Chao: “I don’t know how to word it. Basically he could zoom everywhere before, just not change directions. Now he can zoom everywhere and change directions. We are nerfing him so he can change directions but at a slower move speed.”
(1) Starsurge
- Bugfix: Aurelion Sol no longer gains 20% movement speed when Starsurge missile is fired
(3) Comet of Legend
- Maximum passive move speed: 40% → 20%
#2. Wild Rift Item updates
Guardian Angel
League of GA is coming to an end in Wild Rift
- Total cost: 2800G → 3100G
- Combine cost: 400G → 700G
- Attack Damage: 45 → 40
- Revive Cooldown: 180s → 210s
#3. Free-to-Play Wild Rift Champion rotations
- Jan 21 - Jan 27: Ahri, Amumu, Evelynn, Ezreal, Jax, Nami, Seraphine, Sona, Vayne, Wukong
- Jan 28 - Feb 3: Alistar, Braum, Fiora, Gragas, Kai’Sa, Olaf, Singed, Twisted Fate, Vayne, Yasuo