Wild Rift patch 2.0a official notes introduces massive nerfs to Evelynn, Lee Sin, and Wukong 

League of Legends: Wild Rift mid patch 2.0a update is finally out, and Riot will be looking to nerf a lot of the overpowered champions this time around.

Evelynn, who is primarily supposed to be a jungler, is being flexed in the mid lane, completely dominating any match-up. The Wild Rift devs will be nerfing her power as a laner, but she will remain as effective as she used to in the jungle.

Bilgewater, ahoy! A haven for cutthroats, smugglers, and sea dogs, where there's a brawl in every bar and a knife bound for every back. A city of new beginnings and watery ends. Here’s what the swiftest Yordle scout had to say about it: pic.twitter.com/nXAdLzNqLJ — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 17, 2021

Wukong, on the other hand, will have his camp clearing speed significantly toned down in the jungle. Shyvana will be seeing some much-needed nerfs to her innate tankiness and base stats.

Lee Sin, Gragas, Miss Fortune, and Aurelion Sol will also have their names on the nerf list. Wild Rift’s mid patch 2.0a update looks to balance the current game state and make some of the missed changes in patch 2.0.

Players looking to find a detailed description of the new Wild Rift patch 2.0a can visit Riot’s official website.

Wild Rift patch 2.0a official notes

https://t.co/GdSpEC9qgr



the patch should kick in on live servers later today — Jonathan Chao (Wild Rift) (@RiotJCM1117) January 18, 2021

#1 - Wild Rift Champions

Advertisement

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Evelynn’s push and roam power as a mid laner in Wild Rift is just too much. On top of that, her (1) damage is generally pretty high -" Haters gonna Hate Spike."

(1) Hate Spike

AP ratio: 0.5 → 0.45

Mana: 25/30/35/40 → 30/35/40/45

Damage to minions: 100% at all ranks → 35/40/45/50%

Gragas

Image via Riot Games

Gragas is very tanky with great sustain in lane. Riot is nerfing him, so he doesn’t straight up win all trades against his lane opponents.

Base Stats

Health per level: 125 → 115

(P) Happy Hour

Cooldown: 7s → 8s

(1) Barrel Roll

Mana: 55/60/65/70 → 65/70/75/80

Minion damage: 70% → 50%

Lee Sin

Advertisement

Image via Riot Games

The blind monk has been kicking up a fuss with his (1) range.

(1) Sonic Wave

Target range: 11 → 10

Base damage: 60/100/140/180 → 55/90/125/160

Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games

Miss Fortune is on the strong side, so Riot is tuning her down a bit.

(1) Double Up

Base damage: 30/60/90/120 → 20/50/80/110

(2) Strut

Attack speed: 40/60/80/100% → 30/50/70/90%

Shyvana

Image via Riot Games

Shyvana has a lot of damage on her kit and a lot of innate tankiness. Riot is lowering some of her base stats and her elemental dragon-empowered bonuses.

Base Stats

Armor: 45 → 40

(1) Twin Bite

Slow (Mountain Dragon buff): 60% → 40%

(2) Burnout

Base damage: 25/45/65/85 → 25/40/55/70

(Ult) Dragon’s Descent

Dragon form bonus health (Ocean Dragon buff): 150/250/350 HP → 100/150/200 HP

Wukong

Advertisement

Image via Riot Games

Wukong’s jungle is very strong. Riot is nerfing his clear speed and his element of surprise.

(2) Warrior Trickster

Invisibility time: 1.5s → 1s

Clone damage: 50% at all levels → 20/30/40/50%

(3) Nimbus Strike

Attack speed bonus: 35/40/45/50% → 25/35/45/55%

Aurelion Sol

Image via Riot Games

“This one’s coming in hot from a recent spike to Aurelion Sol’s winrate. From the desk of balance lead, Jonathan Chao: “I don’t know how to word it. Basically he could zoom everywhere before, just not change directions. Now he can zoom everywhere and change directions. We are nerfing him so he can change directions but at a slower move speed.”

(1) Starsurge

Bugfix: Aurelion Sol no longer gains 20% movement speed when Starsurge missile is fired

(3) Comet of Legend

Maximum passive move speed: 40% → 20%

#2. Wild Rift Item updates

Guardian Angel

League of GA is coming to an end in Wild Rift

Total cost: 2800G → 3100G

Combine cost: 400G → 700G

Attack Damage: 45 → 40

Revive Cooldown: 180s → 210s

#3. Free-to-Play Wild Rift Champion rotations