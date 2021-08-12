Wild Rift’s latest “A Night at the Inn” cinematic seeks to provide context behind the existence of Unbound Thresh

Wild Rift released a cinematic called A Night at the Inn and it seems that Riot is finally going to provide some context to Unbound Thresh.

One of the biggest complaints people had when Unbound Thresh was released in League of Legends was the lack of lore behind him. Players complained that the model did not really match what Thresh was supposed to represent.

The Sentinels of Light event shed some light on how Thresh might have acquired a more human form.

Wild rift just released an Unbound thresh cinematic.



That was the last nail on his coffin.



Fly high love, you will be remembered 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yfDCtXdCyj — ᴅiɴᴋᴀ ᴋᴀʏ (@dinkakay) August 12, 2021

The problem, however, arose when Riot announced that Unbound Thresh will be the base edition for the champion in Wild Rift. This led to inconsistencies in the lore and also caused confusion surrounding the thought process behind this decision.

Therefore, it is time to focus on the cinematic as it might have solved the mystery behind Unbound Thresh.

them having to use unbound thresh as the base skin for him on wild rift has me giggling for some reason — ً (@serotophine) July 16, 2021

Wild Rift’s latest trailer might have uncovered the idea behind Unbound Thresh

At the "Sentinels of Light" event within League of Legends, it seemed as if Thresh was taking a more human form because of all the souls he had gathered. Once Viego died, Thresh became the ruler of the Shadow Isles; and this gave him full dominion over each and every soul that existed within that place.

The more souls he gathered, the more powerful he became. However, it seems that there is more to it, as he might be able inhabit a more human form due to the shackles being broken.

Once Viego was put to rest, Thresh was no longer subjected to following him. Viego's death meant that the latter was not bound to him anymore. This is probably the reason that the skin is called “Unbound” Thresh.

Bort's hand was cursed leading to him having trouble to do work (Image via Wild Rift)

Now coming to the cinematic, it started at an inn in Southern Noxus. A man named Bort was serving food to the customers, however he was struggling as his right hand looked like the claw of a crab.

He seemed to mention some form of curse which led to this situation and the hand did not let him work peacefully. It kept throwing away the food he was trying to serve and thereby caused quite a ruckus inside the inn.

Bort asks the fine gentleman on whether he would like to order something else (Image via Wild Rift)

This continued until he stumbled in front of a table where a fine gentleman was sitting. This gentleman seemed to have been an elite considering his choice of attire.

When Bort asked whether he would like something, the gentleman replied that he would like to save his appetite. In turn he offered a coin to Bort, and asked him to keep it for the services the latter had provided.

The Gentleman offers a strange looking coin to Bort for his services (Image via Wild Rift)

This was quite a strange coin as it bore the mark of a skull. However, time passed as eventually all the customers were gone. Bort was cleaning the inn when he heard the cry of a woman from upstairs.

He rushed and saw a closed door with some kind of black mist coming out of it. However, the door flung open and it was the same gentleman whom he saw earlier albeit, this time in his true form.

The gentleman reveals himself as Thresh (Image via Wild Rift)

It was none other than Thresh who claimed that he is finally free. He quickly collected the souls of a few people trying to escape, along with that of the innkeeper as well.

Finally, he offered Bort, who was still confused by the entire situation, a release from his curse. He agreed and the camera moved out of the window showing a flash of green light coming out of it.

Bort strikes a deal with Thresh (Image via Wild Rift)

Finally, the cinematic shows that Bort was the controller of Thresh’s carriage and his hand was relieved from the curse. He chained everyone who had mocked him earlier, and was whipping them to drive the carriage forward.

However, they were slaves to Thresh including Bort, himself, and were under his control at all times.

Bort was relieved off his curse, but at the cost of becoming a slave to Thresh just like others (Image via Wild Rift)

This Wild Rift cinematic is quite interesting as it shows that Thresh is finally blending with the common mass to gather more power. He does not need to live in Shadow Isles and considering how strong he is, Thresh can practically fight anyone.

Commoners are no match for him and therefore, he can freely gather as many souls as possible. However, the best way to do this is by adopting a human form and therefore, it is probably the reason why Unbound Thresh exists in Wild Rift.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul