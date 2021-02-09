Wild Rift season 2: Top 5 meta picks and builds

Much like with the base game League of Legends, the Wild Rift champion meta also shifts from season to season.

With the introduction of items and champion balance changes, overpowered picks quickly fall out of vogue, while the more underrated picks get some much-needed boost to their kits.

And though Wild Rift is a relatively new game, it has a distinct champion meta in season 2 which players can use to their advantage.

The picks on the list today are some of the most versatile champions in the game, and often do well even when they fall behind early on.

Top 5 meta picks in Wild Rift season 2

Top Lane: Darius

Meta Build:

Trinity Force

Gluttonous greaves

Death's Dance

Sterak’s Gage

Spirit Visage

Guardian Angel

Glorious Enchant (En)

Counters:

Akali

Teemo

Olaf

Darius has been a strong pick ever since his release, and he has been dominating the top lane meta rather easily.

Even if he does fall behind, the Hound of Noxus comes with a lot of damage to his kit. He has some innate tankiness to help him become a powerhouse during teamfights once his core items are done.

He is a menace to deal with during the laning phase and late-game fights. He forces opponents to itemize against him just so that they can reduce his overall effectiveness.

Darius is a lane bully through and through and is quite easy to pick up for newer Wild Rift players who want to learn the top lane.

Jungle: Gragas

Meta Build:

Rod of Ages

Gluttonous Greaves

Infinity Orb

Morellonomicon

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Void Staff

Stasis Enchant (En)

Counters:

Xin Zhao

Jarvan IV

Yasuo

Gragas has been a top tier jungler in Wild Rift ever since the MOBA’s Beta launch. He has remained in that position even after repeated nerfs.

His body slam allows him to have a lot of jungle presence from level 3 onwards. Ganking with him in the solo lanes is not too difficult a task.

As most of his abilities are skill shots and not point and click CC, Gragas enthusiasts will need a decent amount of practice before they are able to master him properly.

Explosive Cask, his ultimate ability, is his bread and butter during late-game team fights. Not only can he use that to snipe out low health targets, but disrupt enemy positions to make the fight easier for his team.

Mid Lane: Zed

Meta Build:

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Gluttonous Greaves

Duskblade of Draktharr

Black Cleaver

Death’s Dance

Guardian Angel

Quicksilver (EN)

Counter:

Kennen

Akali

Jax

The mid lane in Wild Rift’s solo queue has always favored assassins, and out of all them, Zed is perhaps the most preferred.

Much like Darius, Zed too is a lane bully and is one of the hardest to deal with by squishier champions. With just his Duskblade core, Zed will be able to 100 to 0 any WIld Rift ADC in the blink of an eye. He can even dash out with his shadow clone so that there is no follow up engage on him.

He is one of the most slippery picks to pin down in the game, but champions with a lot of mobility like Kennen, Jax, and Akali do fare rather well against him. That being said, he counters most other mid lane options and forces his Wild Rift opponents to invest in defensive builds.

ADC: Ezreal

Meta Build:

Manamune

Gluttonous Greaves

Trinity Force

Death's Dance

Bloodthirster

Guardian Angel

Quicksilver (EN)

Counters:

Draven

Tristana

Vayne

Ever since the Wild Rift open beta was announced for select regions, Ezreal has seen a slew of nerfs coming his way. He was widely considered to be one of the most overpowered ADCs in the game and remains so in season 2.

The position of the attack damage carry League of Legends is quite an important one in Wild Rift, and Ezreal’s mobility, escape tools, and incredibly high damage output make him the preferred choice for the role.

His Mystic Shot pokes alone make him quite irritating to counter in the laning phase. When played right, he can take over team fights with just his two initial core items.

Burst DPS champions like Draven, Tristana, and Vayne can be a decent counter to him, but his poke will still do a lot of damage if not properly dodged.

Support: Braum

Meta Build:

Zeke’s Convergence

Ninja Tabi

Protector’s Vow

Dead Man’s Plate

Randuin’s Omen

Warmog’s Armor

Gargoyle (En)

Counter:

Sona

Soraka

Jana

Braum is one of the most balanced support champions in both League of Legends and Wild Rift. He has both engage and disengage tools at his disposal, along with a lot of CC abilities that can be used to disrupt fights.

Braum comes with a shield as well, which allows him to block a lot of incoming damage and protect the squishier targets in the team.

In Wild Rift, Braum synergizes perfectly with all the other ADC picks and can be played in both passive and aggressive ways, depending on the situation.

However, enchanter supports like Sona, Soraka, and Jana can pin him down counter him quite effectively.

These are the top meta picks and builds for Wild Rift.