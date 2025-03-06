Will Assassin's Creed Shadows be on PlayStation Plus?

Assassin's Creed Shadows is almost here. Even after a roller coaster of a development stage, filled with delays, controversies, and more, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed game set in Feudal Japan is finally here, and if you are one of the fans who are planning to play the game on launch day with PlayStation Plus, then bad news for you, Assassin's Creed Shadows won’t be on PlayStation Plus on launch.

Ad

At this time, there are no reports confirming that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available on PlayStation Plus. Ubisoft has not announced any plans to include the game in Sony’s subscription service at launch. However, that does not mean it won’t be added in the future.

Will Assassin's Creed Shadows ever come on PlayStation Plus?

Official gameplay promo screenshots (Image via Ubisoft)

If Assassin’s Creed Shadows does come to PlayStation Plus, it likely won’t happen for several months or even a year after launch. Ubisoft may first prioritize direct sales before considering the subscription. So, if you want to play the game on launch, you will have to purchase it from your preferred online or offline store.

Ad

Trending

Read more: Assassin's Creed Shadows: Will there be a multiplayer and co-op mode?

Ubisoft has a history of making its older Assassin’s Creed games available through PlayStation Plus and other subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. For example, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is currently included in the PlayStation Plus catalog, allowing subscribers to explore an expansive open world without an additional purchase.

While it lacks some stealth elements, it offers a vast and engaging RPG experience that can help players pass the time while waiting for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Ad

PlayStation Plus subscribers receive a rotating selection of games each month. The service has three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. Those subscribed to Extra or Premium get access to a larger game catalog that changes periodically.

Official gameplay promo screenshots (Image via Ubisoft)

While Sony occasionally adds major titles shortly after launch, most brand-new AAA releases take time before becoming part of the service.

Ad

Also read: Can you play Assassin's Creed Shadows on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?

For instance, March 2025’s PlayStation Plus lineup includes Dragon Age: The Veilguard, a major RPG that was released just four months ago. While this suggests that some big games do make their way to the service relatively quickly, it does not guarantee that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will follow the same pattern.

However, if Assassin’s Creed Shadow follows a similar path as The Veilguard and doesn't do well financially, Ubisoft may try to salvage some of its investment by putting the title on the subscription services as soon.

For now, if you are looking for an Assassin’s Creed fix, you can play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PlayStation Plus or explore other Ubisoft titles available through the service. As for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, only time will tell if and when it joins the PS Plus lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.