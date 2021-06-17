Will Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) be released on iOS? Everything we know so far

The long-awaited battle royale title Battlegrounds Mobile India is making a much-hyped comeback in the country. In a major series of events, the older version of the game was banned by the Indian Government following privacy and data security issues.

Players can now breathe a sigh of relief after many content creators gained early access to the game today. They showed the major features of the title and even transferred their accounts to the local version.

Will Battlegrounds Mobile India(BGMI) release on iOS

All the creators and streamers who got early access to the game played the game on Android. This is why there is no major information on the official handles regarding the Battlegrounds Mobile India release for the iOS platform.

There was no pre-registration of the game for iOS users as well. However, players need not worry as there is a high probability that the game will be released for both Android and iOS platforms simultaneously.

Here are the top 3 features of Battlegrounds Mobile India

#1 - Default clothing and new hit effects

Battlegrounds Mobile India hit effects

In the Battlegrounds Mobile India game, players who create a new account will get default clothing. This means there will be no naked in-game characters.

There is also the addition of a cool-looking hit effect in the title. There is also a new green-colored hit effect, which upon hitting the enemy players can see green leaves like traces on the screen.

#2 - Indian server

Battlegrounds Mobile India server

Players who will shift to Battlegrounds Mobile India can only play the game on the Indian server. There is no option to change the server to another region like Middle East, Africa, or KRJP. This will help Krafton keep the data of all players in the country.

#3 - Enhanced gaming environment

Battlegrounds Mobile India

To provide a safe and sound gaming environment to players who are in minor age groups, there are lots of new additions related to better gameplay. There will be a playtime restriction feature that will restrict a player's playtime to three hours only.

After that, they will get a notification or warning related to their playtime. Other features include the elimination of the "killed" word and the addition of "finished" in the game.

