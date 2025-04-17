Will Days Gone Remastered be available on Xbox Series X/S? 

Days Gone Remastered is coming to the PlayStation 5 and PC, and has been dubbed as the Broken Road DLC. It will feature the base game that was originally released on the PlayStation 4 in 2019, along with a handful of new features and game modes. While this game is playable across two generations of PlayStation and runs smoothly on PC, some fans wonder if this open-world zombie apocalypse adventure will ever come to Xbox Series X/S.

Ad

Unfortunately, there is no news of this remastered version coming to any Xbox console, and the chances of any first-party Sony Interactive Entertainment game being ported to a rival platform are low. While there were a few exceptions, Bend Studio is a Sony first-party studio, and any project they make will be exclusive to the PlayStation for the foreseeable future.

Days Gone Remastered is not coming to Xbox Series X/S

It seems like even one of Sony's weakest first-party games isn't permitted to launch on a rival platform (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While it is becoming normal for a first-party game like Days Gone to be ported to PC, Sony Interactive Entertainment never showed interest in sharing its first-party games with direct competitors like Microsoft or Nintendo. There were a handful of timed exclusives developed by third-party partners, but most games under the PlayStation Studios banner are tethered to the gaming console and PC.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Days Gone Remastered: Everything you need to know about the revamped New Game Plus mode

Even though some of these critically acclaimed titles are years old, Sony remains quite territorial about them and is not eager to share them with the competition. While this ambitious open-world title had a rough launch in 2019, the gaming community did not give up on the game and supported the developers in resolving the problems.

Ad

Sony Interactive Entertainment is focused on PC ports

Ad

While Sony is still working on developing high-quality exclusives for the PlayStation 5, the gaming company decided it was time to share these projects with players outside their platform. PC is the perfect candidate since it is much more accessible and not a direct competition in the console landscape.

Xbox and PlayStation have been battling it out for console superiority for years, and Sony's leverage is its strong library of first-party exclusives. This game may not be on the same level as God of War, The Last of Us, or other universally praised exclusives, but it is still a powerhouse that will likely never come to any Xbox console in the distant future.

Ad

Xbox controllers can be used to play Days Gone on PC

There are still a few ways for you to play this PlayStation game like an Xbox title (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While the remastered version isn't coming to Xbox Series X/S, you can still play it on a modest gaming PC. You will be given more choices when it comes to interacting with the world through a few controller options. The DualSense controller will be compatible with the remastered version, and you can take advantage of exclusive features like the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Ad

Also read: Can you upgrade to the Days Gone Remastered version with PS Plus membership?

Third-party controllers are compatible, including those made for the Xbox platform. However, you will not have access to the mentioned features, and an Xbox controller does not have a touchpad commonly used to track progress and objectives. This is as close as you can get to experiencing this game on Xbox, but it is better than nothing.

Ad

Days Gone Remastered will be released on April 25, 2025, for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

For more related news, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rouvin Josef D. Quirimit Rouvin is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, focusing on news articles, editorials, listicles, and guides. His experience includes writing over 1209 articles for FandomWire.



Though he has a BS in Entrepreneurship, Rouvin kept his passion for writing — particularly about games — alive over the years.



He admires pro gamer and YouTuber Typical Gamer, particularly his GTA 5 mods and Fortnite coverage.



Rouvin likes to unwind by playing video games on his PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, watching movies, especially superhero films from the MCU and the rebooted DCU. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.