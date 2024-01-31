Will EA FC 24 compensate players for Messi TOTY Glitch? Possibilities explored

The Messi TOTY glitch was the talk of the town among EA FC 24 players earlier on January 30, as a remarkable incident occurred at 6 pm UK time. All the issues are a result of the TOTY Leagues SBC, which has since been disabled from Ultimate Team and continues to remain so as of writing. While EA Sports was quick to identify the problem, it wasn't before numerous players had completed the challenge.

While many players were offered an amazing item in Messi's TOTY version, EA Sports quickly detected the problem. The said SBC was disabled, and while the developers never provided a proper reason, the Messi TOTY glitch is a deciding factor. This has raised a query among many players about whether they will be compensated or not.

Will EA FC 24 players get any compensation for the Messi TOTY glitch?

Typically, compensations are handed out after completing an SBC when there's something wrong with their rewards. The recently released Hero Player Pick SBC is a classic example. Based on its description, players should have been offered Hero items rated 87 or higher, but many had 86-rated cards appearing after completing the challenge in EA FC 24.

In the case of the Messi TOTY glitch, the same can't be said, as it is highly unlikely that there will be any form of compensation. In fact, EA Sports announced the SBC being disabled nearly 12 hours ago but hasn't mentioned compensation.

It's easy to understand why compensation may not be offered to those who completed the SBC. After all, finding an EA FC 24 TOTY Messi from the pick still qualifies as a valid reward. EA Sports likely never intended so many people to get the amazing card, but by no means can it be tagged as a wrong reward.

Additionally, not everyone who completed the said SBC was offered a TOTY Messi from the pick. The Messi TOTY glitch seems to have occurred from the rewards algorithm, and could have been to do with the fact that there's only one 86+ item from MLS. Players who weren't allotted an MLS card from the rewards received regular items.

Many EA FC 24 players had TOTY Messi in their offered rewards (Image via EA Sports)

That said, there are reports of players receiving cards from the women's top division in Italy, which shouldn't have been the case. The description of the now disabled 86+ TOTY Leagues Player Pick SBC explained that only leagues with TOTY items will be included in the reward pool.

Still, players are advised to follow the official channel for updates regarding a possible evolution coming in the future. It also remains to be seen when the SBC is restored so players can complete it to get different rewards.