Why has the EA FC 24 87+ Base/ Triple Threat/ UCL & UWCL Heroes Player Pick SBC been removed?

The EA FC 24 87+ Base/ Triple Threat/ UCL & UWCL Heroes Player Pick SBC had certainly got fans excited, especially those who were looking to add new Heroes to their existing lineups. The Squad Building Challenge offered guaranteed Hero cards rated 87 or higher in three different variants. Unfortunately, it has been temporarily removed, and EA Sports has duly addressed the same.

On January 28, an important tweet was sent out from the developer's official channel. It informed gamers that the EA FC 24 87+ Base/ Triple Threat/ UCL & UWCL Heroes Player Pick SBC had been temporarily removed. However, the exact reason hasn't been offered, which has left many confused.

Why did EA Sports remove the EA FC 24 87+ Base/ Triple Threat/ UCL & UWCL Heroes Player Pick SBC?

The major issue with the said SBC likely stems from the rewards it was offering to those who were completing the tasks. It had two segments and offered the chance for some amazing bargains as well. Unfortunately, the rewards were supposed to be cards rated 87 or higher.

For some inexplicable reason, many players were offered items rated 86, which should never have been the case. While gamers have been able to complete the tasks, anyone who was affected by the error will be given due compensation.

Players who had partially completed the SBC will also retain their progression and get to continue from where they had left off. In all probability, all those who were offered the wrong rewards will be provided the right ones in the upcoming days.

When will the EA FC 24 87+ Base/ Triple Threat/ UCL & UWCL Heroes Player Pick SBC return?

An exact date for when the challenge will return hasn't been stated by EA Sports. That said, the developers are likely to take a few days to fix the error and relaunch it. Players can take February 1, 2023, as a possible date for the challenge's return, but its actual relaunch could happen earlier or later.

