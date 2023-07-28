Will EA FC 24 have HyperMotion V on Nintendo Switch? 

EA FC 24 on the Nintendo Switch will be a different experience compared to the existing versions, which even includes FIFA 23. While EA Sports has made several technological improvements to the games on PCs and consoles (PlayStations and Xbox), Switch has always been in a strange place. While the maiden release in 2019 was quite promising, subsequent entries have been major disappointments. And when it comes to features like HyperMotion V, Switch users will miss out once again.

For the first time in its history, EA Sports has optimized the Frostbite engine for the Nintendo Switch. While this game engine has been a series staple on other platforms, Nintendo's console was kept out of the loop. Significant differences will remain between EA FC 24 on the handheld console and what PC, PlayStation, and Xbox users will experience.

EA FC 24 Nintendo Switch features

EA Sports has been routinely criticized over the last few years due to the dire conditions of the Nintendo Switch port. Called the Legacy Edition, it would just include seasonal updates with little to no improvements.

This time around, it's different. The most noticeable change is the inclusion of the Frostbite engine in the port. This will allow EA FC 24 to provide far better results. However, the relatively weaker hardware also means there won't be any HyperMotion V.

HyperMotion V will be the third rendition of the popular technology, with version V having many more animations. It's the continuous work from EA Sports to make the gameplay much more dynamic and realistic. Incidentally, HyperMotion V will also skip the current-gen consoles of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Unlike the main version, EA FC 24 on Nintendo Switch will not feature crossplay. After a few disappointments with FIFA 23, EA Sports will introduce crossplay in the Pro Clubs and all other applicable game modes. For Switch users, this feature will be unavailable once again.

Despite the apparent limitations, the upcoming release will be a significant upgrade on previous iterations. The Frostbite engine will also bring Play Styles - a new traits system inspired by Opta. EA Sports has collaborated with Opta to find the best playstyles footballers have in real life. Those within the game can reflect the same abilities and trigger them within matches.

It now remains to be seen how well the new mechanics will work. EA FC 24 will release on September 29 and is currently available for pre-order.