Will there be an FC Mobile TOTY promo? Exploring all news and rumors

FC Mobile TOTY promo could be coming very soon if developers EA Sports follows the same pattern they did in 2023. So far, Team of the Year has only been announced for the PC/console version of the game (although the release date hasn't been declared). So far, the developers have remained tight lipped on the mobile side of things, but there's plenty of strong reasons to believe why Team of the Year cards could grace the mobile version as well.

EA Sports has merged the differences that existed previously between the full and mobile versions. Not only were the release dates of the two versions close to each other, but there have been plenty of promos that have been released at both places. Compared to those, FC Mobile TOTY promo is far more likely to happen than not.

When will FC Mobile TOTY promo release? (Expected dates)

EA Sports has refused to divulge any details regarding when the eagerly anticipated promo will begin. The voting process to select the starting lineups for men's and women's teams will commence from January 8. That's the only bit of confirmed information that's available so far.

There's a high chance for the FC Mobile TOTY promo to commence from Thursday, February 1. In 2023, TOTY was the first major promo on the mobile version, called FIFA Mobile back then. Moreover, there has been a tendency for promos to be released on mobile after they expire on the PC/console version. It's the same case with the ongoing Winter Wildcards program as well.

It's expected that EA FC 24 TOTY promo will commence from January 19, starting with partial release of the special cards. January 26 could see the introduction of all the special cards in packs. It could hit the mobile version one week after to celebrate the festivities.

That said, any news regarding the dates for mobile version is purely speculative at this moment. Readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation from developers.

Is the FC Mobile TOTY promo same as the PC version?

The mobile version, while fundamentally being the same, will have certain differences. This is likely to be in the form of the cards that are released as part of the promo. Unlike the PC version, the mobile version of Ultimate Team doesn't have any women cards. In the PC version, new cards are added via SBC, objective, and packs.

In mobile, some of the cards will be available free-to-play, but players will have to grind daily activities for them. Then the UTOTY lineup will be next, containing the best cards that players can obtain.

It remains to be seen what plans EA Sports has this year for the mobile users.