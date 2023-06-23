Will Final Fantasy 16 be on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass?

Final Fantasy 16 is a solo-adventure title featuring Clive Rosfield and has impressed fans and critics alike. Its world of Valisthea is richly detailed thanks to the visually stunning graphics and majestic set-pieces. As such, fans across various platforms would want to get their hands on the game. Microsoft, in particular, has made strides lately in Japanese game representation on the Xbox platform.

This not only applies to first-party entries like Hi-Fi Rush but also to third-party collaborations like the Persona port announcements. However, is the latest Final Fantasy installment on Xbox as well?

Is Final Fantasy 16 coming to Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass?

Unfortunately, no. Final Fantasy 16 is a PS-exclusive game, so it was developed and released only for Sony's PlayStation 5 console. As such, it has not been released on other platforms. This is in stark difference to the predecessor game Final Fantasy 15. However, this title could arrive on Xbox consoles a year or later down the line.

The game is actually guaranteed to arrive on other systems after its exclusivity contract is over. However, this could take at least a year. As such, Xbox fans can only wait until an official announcement arrives in the future. As far as the Game Pass is concerned, Final Fantasy 15 is on there. So it is likely Final Fantasy 16 will receive the same treatment.

2016's entry of FF15 featuring the black-clad ragtag group was released on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles at launch. The green team's absence this time likely has to do with an exclusivity contract between Sony and Square Enix. This is evident from the fact that this game is confirmed to not be permanently tied to PlayStation. In other words, Final Fantasy 16 is a timed-exclusive game.

Which other Final Fantasy games are on Xbox?

Final Fantasy has had a legacy since the late 1980s when it first debuted. As such, it has seen entries across various systems, including Nintendo and Xbox consoles. Since the Xbox 360 era, publisher Square Enix has made a conscious effort to bring their Final Fantasy games to PlayStation as well.

Here are some of the most popular Final Fantasy entries on Xbox:

Final Fantasy 7 - The first fully 3D FF game was released on the PS1 in 1997. It quickly became a worldwide hit, being many players' first JRPG experience outside of Japan. In this title, Control Cloud Strife is on a journey to stop the evil Shrina corporation from sapping the planet's life force.

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - An enhanced remaster of the 2006 PS2 game, it also represents a big shift in the FF series' design. It offers a third-person overworld, no random encounters, a new Gambit system for customizing party AI in response to opponent attacks, and more. Its narrative is equally engaging, thrusting players at the crossroads of two warring nations.

Final Fantasy 15: Royal Edition - The series marked an even bigger dramatic change in its direction with this 2016 entry. In it Prince Noctis sets out to reclaim his throne with a team of friends after the Niflheim invasion. The Royal Edition includes all FF15 DLC content.

Final Fantasy 16 was released for PlayStation 5 by Square Enix on June 22, 2023.

