Will Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade be available on Steam?

With the release of the highly anticipated second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake, many players are burning through this long-awaited experience to see where this fresh story for the beloved game takes them. However, many PC players have been feeling left out of the experience due to where the game resides.

Unlike console platforms that give players a singular spot to purchase hardware, things are a bit more complicated for PC gamers. The two biggest platforms players can purchase their games from are, of course, Steam, and the official Microsoft store after their merger with Xbox and the Windows operating system.

However, another popular PC games' market is the Epic Games store. Many players may recognize the Epic Games name as the team who made the hit battle royale, Fortnite. Console players may not have even been aware that they had their own store. But what does this have to do with Final Fantasy VII?

The problem with the Epic Games Store, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade's sale on Steam

Official artwork for the Epic Games Store (Image via Epic Games)

For a brief explanation, many PC players do not like using the Epic Games store. Many players do not trust the company with their data or feel that the company is more focused on supporting AAA developer companies. Steam simply has a more optimized interface and support for community-made content in its Workshop.

This all ties back in to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. The game's initial release took place on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. However, its PC release was on the Epic Games store rather than the more commonly used Steam platform. Afterwards, players wondered if the game would ever come to Steam.

Luckily, following the recent array of video game announcements the month of June tends to bring, we finally have more information about this game. Square Enix's recent announcements have brought more information about Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade as well as its inevitable Steam release for the PC players.

Not only is today the release date of the game's Steam version, it's currently on sale as of writing as well. The game is currently 29% off on Steam, bringing it from a USD $70 price tag to around $50. Now that players know that they can finally purchase this game on their desired platform, should they go for it?

Final Fantasy VII Remake sounds like just a re-telling of the story of the PlayStation classic, it actually tells a much different story. With the newest entry Intergrade taking place after the party leaves Midgar, a new set of characters have become the main focus for the time being, with the main character being Yuffie.

Due to being an optional party member, many players may not have even encountered Yuffie in the original version, and thus the change in main focus will be interesting. For players who have had their interests peaked, there is no time like the present to try out this new entry in the world of Final Fantasy. It is on sale, after all.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far