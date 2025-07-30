Will Grounded 2 be on PS5?

Grounded 2 is the next chapter in Obsidian’s backyard survival series, where players are shrunk down and forced to survive a world full of oversized insects and environmental threats. It launched in early access for PC and Xbox on July 29, 2025, and fans are already questioning whether it will arrive on PlayStation 5 as well.

The answer isn’t that simple, and in this article, we’ll explore whether Grounded 2 will be released on PS5 or not.

What platforms is Grounded 2 launching on?

Grounded 2 is exclusive to PC and Xbox. This makes sense since Obsidian Entertainment, the game’s developer, is owned by Microsoft. Like the original Grounded game, early access will be used to refine the gameplay based on community feedback. The first game stayed in early access for about two years before its full release, and Grounded 2 is expected to follow a similar pattern.

The game takes the players back to a world where they’re shrunk and must survive in a massive backyard, now expanded into the larger Brookhollow Park. This sequel introduces new features like insect mounts, ice dungeons, and biome variety.

Deeper combat and crafting systems also mean more replay value, especially for co-op fans. You can ride around in a buggy, build upgraded bases, and face off against new threats lurking in the grass.

Could it come to PS5?

Although Obsidian is part of Xbox Game Studios, the original Grounded was eventually released on other platforms, including PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Those versions dropped in 2024 and performed well across both platforms.

Because of that, players are now hopeful that Grounded 2 might follow the same route once it’s fully polished.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Marcus Morgan, Head of Strategy and Operations at Obsidian, was asked about the possibility of the game coming to other consoles like PlayStation.

While he didn’t give a straight answer, he did say:

"Can't talk about that right now. But I will say that Grounded 1 is on all of those platforms, so..."

That reminder alone is enough to spark speculation, but for now, there’s no official confirmation about the game releasing on PS5.

As of now, it is not coming to PS5, at least on launch. But considering what happened with the original game, there’s still a chance PlayStation players might get to play it.

