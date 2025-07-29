Is Grounded 2 on Game Pass? (Xbox and PC)

Grounded 2 will bring a lot of the old players back to the yard - but is it on Game Pass, or do you have to pay a toll to get in? The answer is yes, it's indeed a day-one Game Pass release. As an Early-Access launch, this UE5 sequel to Obsidian's sleeper hit survival game is going to be on Xbox and PC, and Game Pass can let you play on either (or both if you get Ultimate).
However, those who want to get the enhanced Founders Edition might need to look into buying it off for good.
Grounded 2 is available on both Xbox and PC Game Pass day-one
Grounded 2 goes live on July 29 at 10 am PDT (here's a release time countdown for you eager ones), and it's immediately available as Game Preview on Xbox and PC Game Pass. However, it's not available for the $10 Console-only Core Game Pass sub.
For those who don't want to go for Game Pass, Grounded 2 is available on Steam and the Xbox App for only $29.99 (which is cheaper than the first game currently). Those who want to support the development of this Early-Access title can also buy a Founders' Edition for $39.99.
What's in the Founders Edition?
Everything included in the Grounded 2 Founders pack (Minotaurs, Myrmidons, and Mants: Oh My) is purely cosmetic, and does not add anything to the base game. Specifically, it comes with:
- Four in-game custom skins, with exclusive emotes for each character
- Digital Artbook
- Official Soundtrack
However, it will likely be much more jam-packed as Grounded 2 gets close to a full release:
"The Founder's Bundle will also include more items that will be added and secrets to uncover throughout development."
Those who aim to purchase the Founders Pack can also use a $9.99 upgrade at any time. It's unknown whether this can be combined with the Game Pass sub to get the Founder-exclusive goodies - stay tuned till the release of the game, which is when we can confirm how it works.
