Is Grounded 2 on Game Pass? (Xbox and PC)

Grounded 2 will bring a lot of the old players back to the yard - but is it on Game Pass, or do you have to pay a toll to get in? The answer is yes, it's indeed a day-one Game Pass release. As an Early-Access launch, this UE5 sequel to Obsidian's sleeper hit survival game is going to be on Xbox and PC, and Game Pass can let you play on either (or both if you get Ultimate).

Ad

However, those who want to get the enhanced Founders Edition might need to look into buying it off for good.

Grounded 2 is available on both Xbox and PC Game Pass day-one

Grounded 2 goes live on July 29 at 10 am PDT (here's a release time countdown for you eager ones), and it's immediately available as Game Preview on Xbox and PC Game Pass. However, it's not available for the $10 Console-only Core Game Pass sub.

Ad

Trending

For those who don't want to go for Game Pass, Grounded 2 is available on Steam and the Xbox App for only $29.99 (which is cheaper than the first game currently). Those who want to support the development of this Early-Access title can also buy a Founders' Edition for $39.99.

What's in the Founders Edition?

Grounded 2 Founders' pack content (Image via Microsoft)

Everything included in the Grounded 2 Founders pack (Minotaurs, Myrmidons, and Mants: Oh My) is purely cosmetic, and does not add anything to the base game. Specifically, it comes with:

Ad

Four in-game custom skins, with exclusive emotes for each character

Digital Artbook

Official Soundtrack

However, it will likely be much more jam-packed as Grounded 2 gets close to a full release:

"The Founder's Bundle will also include more items that will be added and secrets to uncover throughout development."

Those who aim to purchase the Founders Pack can also use a $9.99 upgrade at any time. It's unknown whether this can be combined with the Game Pass sub to get the Founder-exclusive goodies - stay tuned till the release of the game, which is when we can confirm how it works.

Ad

For now, here's some more Grounded 2 guides to get you started:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More