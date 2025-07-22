All confirmed bugs coming in Grounded 2

Grounded 2 is upping the ante with new features, such as larger areas, community-driven evolution (of content), and, of course, more bugs. While there are still a few days to go (roughly seven, at the time of this writing) before the game launches, the list of confirmed bugs coming to Grounded 2 has become a major talking point.

Ad

With a new storyline and areas/biomes to explore, certain bugs have already been confirmed. Some will also be rideable and feature perks/abilities.

However, the entire official list has not yet been shared by the developers. Nevertheless, based on observations in trailers and details from blogs, we have a tentative list of confirmed bugs coming. Here's more on the topic at hand.

List of confirmed bugs coming in Grounded 2

Bugs galore! (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

There are nearly a dozen bugs that will make a triumphant return from the prequel. Here's the list:

Ad

Trending

Ants

Spiders

Bees

Ladybugs

Stinkbugs

Cockroaches

Weevils

Gnats

Bombardier Beetles

Fireflies

Mosquitoes

Some of these could have variants that may be limited to certain areas/biomes. This will only be revealed once the game goes live on July 29, 2025.

Hello, Mr. Mantis! (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Coming to new bugs, six have been confirmed thus far, as they were spotted in trailers and other promotional material. Like the older ones, they, too, could have variants in certain areas/biomes. Here's the list:

Ad

Scorpions

Caterpillars

Butterflies

Snails

Mantis

Butterfly

It shouldn't be long before we get the entire list of bugs, as Grounded 2 will feature cross-play between PC and Xbox.

That's about everything we know about new bugs. We can expect more information to be shared closer to the launch date. Laslty, with this being a community-driven game, we could see more bugs added in the future based on feedback or perhaps a voting system. The same could also be applied to weapons, equipment, level design, and other aspects of the title.

Ad

Read more Grounded 2 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More