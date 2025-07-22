All confirmed bugs coming in Grounded 2

Grounded 2 is upping the ante with new features, such as larger areas, community-driven evolution (of content), and, of course, more bugs. While there are still a few days to go (roughly seven, at the time of this writing) before the game launches, the list of confirmed bugs coming to Grounded 2 has become a major talking point.
With a new storyline and areas/biomes to explore, certain bugs have already been confirmed. Some will also be rideable and feature perks/abilities.
However, the entire official list has not yet been shared by the developers. Nevertheless, based on observations in trailers and details from blogs, we have a tentative list of confirmed bugs coming. Here's more on the topic at hand.
List of confirmed bugs coming in Grounded 2
There are nearly a dozen bugs that will make a triumphant return from the prequel. Here's the list:
- Ants
- Spiders
- Bees
- Ladybugs
- Stinkbugs
- Cockroaches
- Weevils
- Gnats
- Bombardier Beetles
- Fireflies
- Mosquitoes
Some of these could have variants that may be limited to certain areas/biomes. This will only be revealed once the game goes live on July 29, 2025.
Coming to new bugs, six have been confirmed thus far, as they were spotted in trailers and other promotional material. Like the older ones, they, too, could have variants in certain areas/biomes. Here's the list:
- Scorpions
- Caterpillars
- Butterflies
- Snails
- Mantis
It shouldn't be long before we get the entire list of bugs, as Grounded 2 will feature cross-play between PC and Xbox.
That's about everything we know about new bugs. We can expect more information to be shared closer to the launch date. Laslty, with this being a community-driven game, we could see more bugs added in the future based on feedback or perhaps a voting system. The same could also be applied to weapons, equipment, level design, and other aspects of the title.
