Grounded 2 vs Grounded: What features are coming to the new title?

Grounded was a breakthrough in many ways, and its successor, Grounded 2, is about to take things to the next level. Two years after the events of the first game, the teens have returned in an all-new setting that promises to be bigger, bolder, and built with your help (community feedback).

Ad

The story of the game will unfold in Brookhollow Park, a vibrant, nostalgia-soaked suburban wilderness set in 1992. The starting zone alone nearly matches the scale of the first game’s entire backyard map. Along with the scale and size comes new features and the revamping of a few old ones.

That said, here's a list of new features coming to Grounded 2.

List of all new features in Grounded 2

Bugs are back and more varied than ever (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

With the next installment of the game looking to go above and beyond its predecessor, there are several new features and revamped features that will be introduced in Grounded 2. They can be broadly classified into the following:

Ad

Trending

Rideable Buggy(s) with unique abilities : Bugs will now bring more than just speed. Each one has unique abilities that change how you play. Call in a Red Ant Buggy to lend a hand with your next big build, or zip into combat on the back of a web-slinging Orb Weaver that stuns enemies mid-fight. Every Buggy has its own vibe, perks, and way of flipping the script on how you explore the park.

: Bugs will now bring more than just speed. Each one has unique abilities that change how you play. Call in a to lend a hand with your next big build, or zip into combat on the back of a web-slinging that stuns enemies mid-fight. Every Buggy has its own vibe, perks, and way of flipping the script on how you explore the park. Omni-Tool introduced: The hammer, axe, shovel, and wrench have been compacted into one all-purpose tool. This will save precious backpack space and streamline your survival experience.

The hammer, axe, shovel, and wrench have been compacted into one all-purpose tool. This will save precious backpack space and streamline your survival experience. Expanded world-building brands: Many new brands will be introduced, alongside the return of a few well-known ones. Expect the return of in-world favorites like Punch-O and Minotaurs & Myrmidons, alongside new brands and scenery that don’t just look cool — they tell a story, all coming together to bring Brookhollow Park to life with that signature Grounded charm.

Many new brands will be introduced, alongside the return of a few well-known ones. Expect the return of in-world favorites like Punch-O and Minotaurs & Myrmidons, alongside new brands and scenery that don’t just look cool — they tell a story, all coming together to bring Brookhollow Park to life with that signature Grounded charm. New and returning bugs: You'll square off against familiar foes and never-before-seen creepy crawlies like the graceful cockroach. This will add new challenges and combat dynamics, such as having the ability to block your attacks.

You'll square off against familiar foes and never-before-seen creepy crawlies like the graceful cockroach. This will add new challenges and combat dynamics, such as having the ability to block your attacks. Larger world, richer biomes: You'll have more spaces to build, explore, and survive in Brookhollow Park, which is nearly as big as the entire backyard from the first game. It is packed with new secrets around every corner, from snack bars and toppled ice cream carts to long-forgotten edges of the park.

You'll have more spaces to build, explore, and survive in Brookhollow Park, which is nearly as big as the entire backyard from the first game. It is packed with new secrets around every corner, from snack bars and toppled ice cream carts to long-forgotten edges of the park. Community-driven evolution: Every update will be more meaningful and shaped by player feedback, with a public roadmap to keep you in the loop.

Every update will be more meaningful and shaped by player feedback, with a public roadmap to keep you in the loop. Combat 2.0: New combat mechanics like dodging and smarter enemy behavior make every fight more intense — and more satisfying to survive.

Ad

That's every new feature that we know will be coming to Grounded 2. We'll likely get more information about development shortly before the game goes live for early access on July 29, 2025. The title will also feature cross-play, allowing you to play with others on different platforms. Game Pass owners will have access to cross-progression as well.

Read more Grounded 2 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More