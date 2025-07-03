Grounded 2 vs Grounded: What features are coming to the new title?

Grounded was a breakthrough in many ways, and its successor, Grounded 2, is about to take things to the next level. Two years after the events of the first game, the teens have returned in an all-new setting that promises to be bigger, bolder, and built with your help (community feedback).
The story of the game will unfold in Brookhollow Park, a vibrant, nostalgia-soaked suburban wilderness set in 1992. The starting zone alone nearly matches the scale of the first game’s entire backyard map. Along with the scale and size comes new features and the revamping of a few old ones.
That said, here's a list of new features coming to Grounded 2.
List of all new features in Grounded 2
With the next installment of the game looking to go above and beyond its predecessor, there are several new features and revamped features that will be introduced in Grounded 2. They can be broadly classified into the following:
- Rideable Buggy(s) with unique abilities: Bugs will now bring more than just speed. Each one has unique abilities that change how you play. Call in a Red Ant Buggy to lend a hand with your next big build, or zip into combat on the back of a web-slinging Orb Weaver that stuns enemies mid-fight. Every Buggy has its own vibe, perks, and way of flipping the script on how you explore the park.
- Omni-Tool introduced: The hammer, axe, shovel, and wrench have been compacted into one all-purpose tool. This will save precious backpack space and streamline your survival experience.
- Expanded world-building brands: Many new brands will be introduced, alongside the return of a few well-known ones. Expect the return of in-world favorites like Punch-O and Minotaurs & Myrmidons, alongside new brands and scenery that don’t just look cool — they tell a story, all coming together to bring Brookhollow Park to life with that signature Grounded charm.
- New and returning bugs: You'll square off against familiar foes and never-before-seen creepy crawlies like the graceful cockroach. This will add new challenges and combat dynamics, such as having the ability to block your attacks.
- Larger world, richer biomes: You'll have more spaces to build, explore, and survive in Brookhollow Park, which is nearly as big as the entire backyard from the first game. It is packed with new secrets around every corner, from snack bars and toppled ice cream carts to long-forgotten edges of the park.
- Community-driven evolution: Every update will be more meaningful and shaped by player feedback, with a public roadmap to keep you in the loop.
- Combat 2.0: New combat mechanics like dodging and smarter enemy behavior make every fight more intense — and more satisfying to survive.
That's every new feature that we know will be coming to Grounded 2. We'll likely get more information about development shortly before the game goes live for early access on July 29, 2025. The title will also feature cross-play, allowing you to play with others on different platforms. Game Pass owners will have access to cross-progression as well.
Read more Grounded 2 articles here:
- Everything we know about Grounded 2, coming this July
- 7 best announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase 2025