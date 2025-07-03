Will Grounded 2 be crossplay? Cross-platform features explored

With the fever dream now a reality, many are asking if Grounded 2 will be crossplay. Given that its predecessor ran on both PC and console, fans want to know if the latter will be playable on both, and the answer is yes. Grounded 2 will feature crossplay, enabling players to play across multiple platforms.
This means you will be able to play on either platform, but there is a small catch involved. It's not something that will push you away as a player, but it will make you consider which platform you'd want to purchase the game. Here's everything you need to know about Grounded 2 and its crossplay features.
Grounded 2 will feature crossplay, but there's a catch
As mentioned, Grounded 2 will feature crossplay, much like the first installment of the game. Players will be able to play with friends on PC and Xbox. Here's what you need to know:
- It will be in Early Access on Steam on July 29, 2025, and priced at $29.99.
- It will be available on Day One with Game Pass.
- With Xbox Play Anywhere, a single purchase lets you play with Xbox consoles and Xbox on PC with full cross-saves at no additional cost.
To elaborate, if you purchase the game on Steam, you will be limited to the PC. There's no way to play the game on Xbox. Players on PC and Xbox can still play with you, though.
On the flipside of things, if you purchase the game via Game Pass, you will be able to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and as well as Xbox Cloud. This will give you more flexibility, and if you're already subscribed to Game Pass, this is a win-win situation. It also means that you will get access to cross-progression as it's being played through one consolidated account.
Furthermore, since it's launching in early access, the game will take time before it reaches v1.0. As such, if you get it via Game Pass (at no extra cost), and if you happen not to like the game in its current state, you can forgo playing it without incuring any loss.
Is Grounded 2 on PlayStation?
While Grounded is featured on PlayStation, the sequel has not been listed. It is unclear if the title will come to PlayStation 5. The development team will provide an update if and when the situation changes.
To summarize
The title will feature crossplay between PC and Xbox. Game Pass owners will get cross-progression on PC, Xbox, and Xbox Cloud. Lastly, at the time of writing this, the game is currently not available on PlayStation.
