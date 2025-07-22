"How many playable characters will Grounded 2 have?" has been a burning question for fans ever since the game was announced. With new features being introduced, there is speculation that more playable characters will be added to the mix when it launches on July 29, 2025.
Of course, this notion is based on rumors and hearsay, and while the developers "could" be working on more characters, that's likely not the case at all. As it stands, Grounded 2 will have four playable characters: Ally "Hoops" Nguyen, Maxwell "Max" Smalls, Peter "Pete" Boggs, and Willow Branch.
How do we know that a fifth playable character is not being introduced?
Since characters talk with each other with different combinations of sentences leading to different lines, having four is already complex. A fifth would mean hiring a new voice actor, drawing up a new character design, and implementing a chain of logic that would extend from the prequel to the sequel.
This would need to encompass a lot of information, such as events that occurred in the prequel, certain memorable moments, and overall character introduction and backstory. This would complicate things. Randomly adding another protagonist out of the blue makes no sense. Furthermore, since four characters are seen in the trailer for the sequel, logically, four is all we are getting.
Lastly, we also know that a fifth character is not being introduced since the "Minotaurs, Myrmidons, and Mants: Oh My! Founder’s Edition" for the game only features four characters. This in itself denies the rumors and speculation surrounding a fifth playable character.
Will my choice of characters affect gameplay in Grounded 2?
Much like the prequel, Grounded 2 will also support up to four players, who will all have the same stats. The only thing that will be affected is your character's appearance, which is based on who you select. The same goes for dialogues and interactions between different characters. Much like the prequel, two players will not be able to select the same character. Other than this, nothing should change.
If you're wondering, yes, all players will be able to ride the same Bugs, should they choose. You will be able to find quite a few new Bugs as you explore the different areas/biomes.
