"How many playable characters will Grounded 2 have?" has been a burning question for fans ever since the game was announced. With new features being introduced, there is speculation that more playable characters will be added to the mix when it launches on July 29, 2025.

Ad

Of course, this notion is based on rumors and hearsay, and while the developers "could" be working on more characters, that's likely not the case at all. As it stands, Grounded 2 will have four playable characters: Ally "Hoops" Nguyen, Maxwell "Max" Smalls, Peter "Pete" Boggs, and Willow Branch.

How do we know that a fifth playable character is not being introduced?

The Teens are gearing up for another adventure (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Since characters talk with each other with different combinations of sentences leading to different lines, having four is already complex. A fifth would mean hiring a new voice actor, drawing up a new character design, and implementing a chain of logic that would extend from the prequel to the sequel.

Ad

Trending

This would need to encompass a lot of information, such as events that occurred in the prequel, certain memorable moments, and overall character introduction and backstory. This would complicate things. Randomly adding another protagonist out of the blue makes no sense. Furthermore, since four characters are seen in the trailer for the sequel, logically, four is all we are getting.

Cosmetic Bundle (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Lastly, we also know that a fifth character is not being introduced since the "Minotaurs, Myrmidons, and Mants: Oh My! Founder’s Edition" for the game only features four characters. This in itself denies the rumors and speculation surrounding a fifth playable character.

Ad

Will my choice of characters affect gameplay in Grounded 2?

Ant Patrol! (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Much like the prequel, Grounded 2 will also support up to four players, who will all have the same stats. The only thing that will be affected is your character's appearance, which is based on who you select. The same goes for dialogues and interactions between different characters. Much like the prequel, two players will not be able to select the same character. Other than this, nothing should change.

Ad

If you're wondering, yes, all players will be able to ride the same Bugs, should they choose. You will be able to find quite a few new Bugs as you explore the different areas/biomes.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More