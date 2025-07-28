Grounded 2 release time countdown

Grounded 2 is all set to go live this week, and even though it's an Early Access release, many are eager to learn when it goes live. Thankfully, we know the exact release time; it has now been confirmed by Xbox officially. It's also going to be on Game Pass (Ultimate), so PC users are also getting the game at exactly the same time.

Not sure what the release time is in your timezone? Here's when you can expect to go back to being fun-sized in the freshly embiggened open world of Grounded 2.

When does Grounded 2 go live for Xbox and Steam?

Official infographic from Xbox (Image via X)

Grounded 2 is going to become playable on July 29, 2025, at 10 am PDT / 5 pm UTC. In Oceania and parts of Asia, this means that the release date is going to roll over into June 30. Here's the release time for some time zones around the world:

United States and South America : 10 am PDT / 11 am MDT / 12 pm CDT (noon) / 1 pm EDT / 2 pm BRT

: 10 am PDT / 11 am MDT / 12 pm CDT (noon) / 1 pm EDT / 2 pm BRT Europe : 5 pm GMT / 5 pm UTC / 6 pm BST / 7 pm CEST / 7 pm EET

: 5 pm GMT / 5 pm UTC / 6 pm BST / 7 pm CEST / 7 pm EET Africa: 7 pm SAST

7 pm SAST Asia : 9 pm GST / 10:30 pm IST / 1 am PHT (July 30) / 1 am CST (Beijing Time; July 30) / 2 am (July 30)

: 9 pm GST / 10:30 pm IST / 1 am PHT (July 30) / 1 am CST (Beijing Time; July 30) / 2 am (July 30) Oceania: 3 am AEST / 5 am NZST

These are the timings officially announced by Xbox, so all Game Pass players (and those who buy it on the Xbox app for PC) should gain access concurrently. Meanwhile, the Steam countdown also indicates the exact same release time for Grounded 2.

If you're eager to jump back into the backyard (part 2 electric bug-aloo), here's a countdown:

Can you preload Grounded 2?

No, you cannot. At the time of writing, there are no indications that Grounded 2 can be preloaded, neither via the Microsoft App for Xbox/Windows users, nor is there any such option on the Steam page. In other words, preload is likely not going to be an option. Thankfully, the estimated download size is about 40 GB, which is modest for an Unreal Engine 5 game.

