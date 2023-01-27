Will Hi-Fi Rush get a day one Game Pass release?

Xbox fans will be pleased to learn that Hi-Fi Rush is available on Xbox Game Pass. PC players and Xbox Series X/S owners can load and hop into the game right away. The title was a surprise announcement during Microsoft's Developer Direct livestream that was held on January 25, 2023.

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-based action game developed by Tango Gameworks. Fans were ecstatic at the unique art style and vibrant color palette of the title, and can now relish this out-of-the-box title on Game Pass.

Hi-Fi Rush is a visually striking musical action game that rewards impeccable timing

Hi-Fi Rush popped out of nowhere. January was already a strong month for video game fans, and surprises like Hi-Fi Rush and its availability on the Game Pass just made the month merrier. This title is like Devil May Cry intertwined with rhythm-based elements.

Every aspect in the game works on beats- the enemies, the protagonist Chai, and even his walk. Players can press the buttons on the right beat to seamlessly sync with the actions on screen. One can land attacks that do major damage when it lands at the correct time of the beat.

Hi-Fi RUSH is an all-new action game where everything you do syncs to the beat!



Available TODAY on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC!

The plot of the game revolves around Chai, who loves music and dreams of becoming a rockstar. Things change when he wakes up in a test lab with a music player implanted in his chest. He also has a robotic arm that is powered by the same music player. This is the starting point of the adventure in Hi-Fi Rush.

Players will thus have to fight the evil corporation responsible for conducting such experiments on test subjects. Chai is not alone in this rebellion as the game features a colorful cast to join his battle.

Players can team up with them and fend off enemies in this animated world. Chai will also be accompanied by a cat robot named 808. It gives instructions, tutorials, and tips that they can use to stay in sync with the beats.

There are puzzles and platforming sections that will test players' timing. They will face many quirky robots who work for the evil corporation. Everyone will be rewarded if they sync their attacks with the beats and their in-game teammates. Such coordinated actions grant a lot of added status effects and ultimate attacks that are both stylish and devastating.

There are light attacks and heavy attacks, and one can even stack up a variety of combos and style points by executing them in sync with the beats. The game also keeps giving players tools like a grappling hook that can be used for traversal, which also help in combat situations.





Every boss fight in Hi-Fi RUSH is set to songs by real-life rockstars like Nine Inch Nails and The Black Keys.

Hi-Fi Rush is a solo experience and despite having teammates to assist in battles, fans can only play it alone. This doesn't hurt the experience in any way. The variety of bosses that one can encounter in their playthrough more than makes up for the lack of multiplayer.

It is highly recommended to play the game with headphones on as players will get more fun out of the experience if they go through this way. The title features many mixtapes from a variety of rock bands and musicians. Streamers have the provision to turn off copyrighted music and share their gameplay with their audience.

Hi-Fi Rush is a breath of fresh air both in terms of art style and gameplay. It feels a lot like Cuphead when it comes to cartoony animation that is visually striking and alluring. The game isn't even nearly as nail-bitingly difficult as Cuphead, though, and players can have a fun time cruising through this musical action title.

Hi-Fi Rush is only available on Xbox Series X/S and PC, and currently no plans have been announced regarding a PlayStation release. Nevertheless, the game is vastly different from Tango Gameworks' previous offerings like the Evil Within series and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The year is off to a great start for Xbox and Bethesda as fans can look forward to Redfall in May and Starfield coming later in 2023.

