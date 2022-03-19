Will Hogwarts Legacy be an open-world game?

With the upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy, players will soon be able to create their ideal witch or wizard and explore the campus of Hogwarts and surrounding areas. The official trailer for the gameplay footage was just released and there is a lot for players to unpack. One thing that is certain, though, is that the game will focus on exploration, and is an open-world adventure.

Is Hogwarts Legacy going to be an open-world game?

One of the most important aspects the trailer touched on was of course the world that players will be able to explore. From the various common areas of Hogwarts to the secret areas and dungeons it contains, they will have a lot to explore within the halls.

They can also travel outside the campus of Hogwarts and are able to use methods such as broomsticks to fly and reach their destinations even faster.

This will be an open-world game with a world worthy of exploring

The player will be able to explore at their leisure in between their classes (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

According to the official website, players will be able to explore the open world with a character that they create.

The world will also feature a dynamic weather system that will change as players progress through the school year. So one will get to experience all the changes in seasons as they work their way through the storyline.

Players will get to experience the journey of being a student at Hogwarts

One of the greatest takeaways from the trailer was that, as a late-starter fifth-year student at Hogwarts, the player will have a lot of catching up to do in order to reach the level of their peers.

There will be numerous classes, brewing potions, and learning spells. But in the player's free time, they will be able to browse the halls of Hogwarts and maybe even find a few off-limits locations to visit.

Players can travel to the nearby town of Hogsmeade as well

Exploring Hogsmeade will allow players to learn more about the world and their character (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

One of the locations that was showcased during the trailer was Hogsmeade, where players are able to go and speak with vendors, uncover stories and explore more of the world of Harry Potter.

There are, of course, other areas to explore as well, and players will be able to uncover more lore as they further dive into Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available during the holiday season of 2022

Hogwarts Legacy will be available during the holiday season of 2022, so fans do not have much longer to wait. It is only a short while until players are able to create their own witches and wizards and explore the open world for themselves.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul