Will Hoko Life dethrone Animal Crossing: New Horizons following Nintendo's disappointing run at E3 2021?

Hokko Life is the latest addition to the roster of community simulator games. As of now, the title can be considered the PC version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game is currently in its early access stage and available on Steam.

Most of the gameplay elements in Hokko Life are reminiscent of the Animal Crossing titles, including the customization options, events, and activities. It is a similarly simple and relaxing community simulator that has brought the genre to PC.

Instead of islands, players are taken to the land of Hokko on a train, where they can craft resources, design and build stuff, and customize every aspect of their lives.

Fans of Animal Crossing have been waiting to play the game on PC. Since it is a Nintendo exclusive, players have been asking for similar games on PC for a while. At first glance, Hokko Life seems to answer their prayers because the game is set along similar lines to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Just stopping back in to talk about #HokkoLife Love what I'm seeing, Especially the item building That's so good! making my own bridges and things was such a neat feature! pic.twitter.com/yyd30BuKuq — Redflawlessmoon (@Redflawlessmoon) June 16, 2021

Also read: Animal Crossing: How to reset saved data in New Horizons to start from scratch

Could Animal Crossing: New Horizons get replaced by Hokko Life?

Fans have been disappointed with Nintendo, given the lack of updates about the game during E3's Nintendo panel. This year could have been big for the game since it just celebrated its 20th anniversary. As a result, there has been a lot of conjecture in the community regarding the new updates.

However, it was all for naught. Disproving all rumors, the Nintendo panel did not reveal any updates about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Since Hokko Life delves into the same genre and taps into the massive player community on PC, the disappointment with Nintendo ignoring the game could tip the popularity scales against Animal Crossing.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen