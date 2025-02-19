Will Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii be on PlayStation Plus?

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is set to release on February 20, 2025. The title is another addition to the series of real-time brawling-focused spin-off entries in the franchise after their mainline installments made the shift to turn-based combat. The game will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam. However, players might be wondering if it will be available on PlayStation Plus.

Unfortunately, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii won't be available on PlayStation Plus — or for that matter any subscription services at launch. While there are chances of it being added down the line, there is no current information regarding it from the developers.

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will not be available in PlayStation Plus at launch

The game will be available on most major platforms (Image via SEGA)

Currently, the only way to buy this Majima hack-and-slash title is to purchase it. Fortunately, the game will be available on a myriad of platforms, which are:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

PC (via Steam)

All editions for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii available on PlayStation Consoles

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's Digital Deluxe Edtion (Image via SEGA)

Digital Editions

The game will be available in digital formats for both PlayStation 4 and 5. You can choose between two editions:

Standard Edition for $59.99

Deluxe Edition for $74.99

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the following:

The base game

Legendary Outfit Pack

Legendary Pirate Crew Pack

Extra Karaoke & CD Pack

Ship Customization Pack

Physical Editions

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's Collector's Edtion (Image via SEGA)

Players can also buy physical editions of the title. Unfortunately, the Physical Collector's Edition is not available for PS4. Here is the information regarding the purchasable editions:

Standard Edition for $59.99 (for both PS4 and PS5)

Collector's Edition for $129.99 (for PS5 only)

The Collector's Edition will include the following items:

The base game

A 12" x 18" pirate flag

A 3" x 4" eyepatch

A 6" acrylic standee

A treasure coin pin

All the in-game bonuses provided in the Digital Deluxe Edition

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii demo is out

The demo can help players get a grasp on the game and its mechanics (Image via SEGA)

For players who are on the fence about buying this title, they can play the free demo before they make a decision. It is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The demo allows players to explore parts of Honolulu and Madlantis. It will provide a taste of the melee and the naval combat. Inside the Pirates' Coliseum, Majima can challenge four ship and deck battles. Some mini-games will also be accessible, like karaoke with three songs to perform.

