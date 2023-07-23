Will the MLS be in EA FC 24? List of all leagues and more

The MLS will be one of the several authentic leagues in EA FC 24, and players will be able to try it once the global release takes place in late September 2023. This will be the first instance where EA Sports drops the FIFA tag after a breakdown in negotiations with the international football body. However, the publishers have managed to secure deals with individual clubs and leagues, allowing the game to use authentic details.

Meanwhile, Major League Soccer, or MLS, has seen steady growth, and 2023 has seen the arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Naturally, fan interest among EA FC 24 players will be high as they look to use the Argentine in-game. Thankfully, the American league being licensed makes life easier.

Will Inter Miami be available in EA FC 24?

While EA Sports has no individual deal with Inter Miami, this will not be an issue as it owns the league license, allowing them to use the authentic assets of all teams in the US top flight in EA FC 24.

In other words, all the teams from the MLS will have their original logo crest and kits. The squads will also have original mini faces, while the footballers will have their own scanned faces (unless EA Sports chooses not to). Since EA FC 24 will feature updated squads, Lionel Messi will also be available from day one.

All confirmed leagues in EA FC 24, including the MLS

While EA Sports might have lost the FIFA license, they quickly secured deals with individual leagues. This will help the developers ensure that players can continue enjoying an authentic experience in the upcoming title.

Argentina : LFP

: LFP Australia : A-League

: A-League Austria : Austrian Bundesliga

: Austrian Bundesliga China : CSL

: CSL England : Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two, National League

: Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two, National League France : Ligue 1, Ligue 2

: Ligue 1, Ligue 2 Germany : Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, 3. Liga

: Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, 3. Liga Italy : Serie A, Serie B

: Serie A, Serie B Netherlands : Eredivisie

: Eredivisie Portugal : Liga Portugal

: Liga Portugal Republic of Korea : K League

: K League Romania : Liga I

: Liga I Saudi Arabia : RSL

: RSL Scotland : SPFL

: SPFL Spain : La Liga, Segunda División

: La Liga, Segunda División USA : MLS

: MLS Rest of World

Women : Women's Champions League, Barclays Women's Super League (England), D1 Arkema (France), National Women's Soccer League (USA), Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga (Germany/new), La Liga F (Spain/new)

: Women's Champions League, Barclays Women's Super League (England), D1 Arkema (France), National Women's Soccer League (USA), Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga (Germany/new), La Liga F (Spain/new) Europe/International: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana

It's worth noting that more leagues and teams could eventually be added to the final release. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game's official Twitter for all the latest news.