Will Monster Hunter Wilds beta 2 feature crossplay?

Monster Hunter Wilds beta 2 is the latest phase of the new Monster Hunter game's early access process. The second beta will start on February 6, 2025. The developers have also revealed that they will conduct two more beta tests before progressing to the next part. Thus, players might be wondering if this beta will carry forward the crossplay feature from the first iteration.

Yes, the Monster Hunter Wilds beta 2 will feature crossplay, allowing players across platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and PC to play together.

Monster Hunter Wilds beta 2 crossplay and other information

The second beta will feature crossplay (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds beta 2 will allow cross-platform play. This feature means that players between different game platforms will be able to connect together in one match. However, this feature will only be available on the platforms that Monster Hunter Wilds will support, which are the following:

Trending

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

Windows (via Steam)

The beta will take place over two phases. The first phase's timing will be:

February 6, 2025, 7:00 pm PT to February 9, 2025, 6:59 pm PT

Meanwhile, the second phase will take place on:

February 13, 2025, 7:00 pm PT to February 16, 2025, 6:59 pm PT

Monster Hunter Wilds beta 2 will include content from the first beta

Players can experience additional content and gameplay optimizations in this beta (Image via Capcom)

Character Creator

The second beta phase will include the features and content that were present in Monster Hunter Wild's first beta. This will include the character creation suite, which offers a wide array of parameters you can adjust to create your perfect hunter and your palico cat. This character data can be carried over. Thus, you can exhaust all your time for creating your dream hero, and carry it over to the full release of the game.

Story Trial

You will get to experience the opening cutscene of the game and engage in the initial Chatacabra hunt with basic tutorials.

Doshaguma Hunt

The Doshaguma Hunt will see you hunt the leader of the Doshaguma Pack, along with exploring the vast locale on your Seikret.

Participation bonuses

The participation bonuses that testers will receive (Image via Capcom)

Players who will participate in the second beta will receive bonus items that they can unlock in the official release of the game. One of these will be a unique Stuffed Felyne Teddy pendant that they can wear. The other bonus will include some additional items to help testers in their Wilds campaign:

Raw Meat x10

Shock Trap x3

Pitfall Trap x3

Tranq Bomb x10

Large Barrel Bomb x3

Armor Sphere x5

Flash Pod x10

Large Dung Pod x10

These were some of the details concerning the Monster Hunter Wilds beta 2. The developers have said that they will reveal more information at a later date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.