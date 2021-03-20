Will the new Chicken Wing It TikTok emote in Fortnite cause a copyright strike for Twitch streamers?

Epic Games recently added the new Chicken Wing It TikTok emote in Fortnite Season 6, and fans are absolutely loving it. This is one of the latest social media trends to find its way into the game.

The new Chicken Wing emote was added to the Fortnite Item Shop in Season 6. Inspired by @Lexibb69, this popular TikTok dance/Fortnite emote garnered attention from famous streamers and casual players.

However, this fan-favorite emote with a warning for Fortnite streamers on Twitch because using it could invite copyright strikes.

Popular streamer Nicholas "NickEh30" Amyoony was recently streaming Fortnite on Twitch when this emote was released.

NickEh30 remarked how the Chicken Wing It emote has a licensed tune attached to it that might warrant a copyright strike on Twitch.

Sometimes you just gotta wing it…



Chillin’ with the Squad with the new Chicken Wing it Emote with moves by @lexibb69 pic.twitter.com/GyQgs3zO58 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 20, 2021

The Chicken Wing It emote is available in the Fortnite Season 6 Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks. Twitch streamers should mute the sound of the emote before using it on live stream.

The issue's premise is quite simple. Any copyrighted music being played on the Amazon-owned platform might get Twitch streamers into legal trouble. Considering the issues faced by streamers in the past, this is not a matter of speculation. Using a licensed work on stream will invite scrutiny.

Nickeh30 and his friends bought the Chicken Wing It emote while playing Fortnite. It was clear from their discussion that neither wanted to get a copyright strike. The hassle is not worth it.

New 'Chicken Wing It' Emote is out! pic.twitter.com/j1WNfIAGPe — jovanmunja - Fortnite Leaks (@jovanmunja) March 20, 2021

However, NickEh30 pointed out that Epic Games has added this to Fortnite for players to enjoy. Hence, it qualifies as an "in-game experience." He said,

"I'm risking it for the biscuit, not going to lie, just for a second."

The Chicken Wing It emote in Fortnite has a rich history in popular culture. The original song came out back in 2013 from Flipnote studios on Nintendo DSi.

Although it has been popularly recognized as a TikTok dance in recent years.

Only time will tell whether or not playing the Chicken Wing It emote in Fortnite while streaming on Twitch will warrant a copyright strike.

New 'Chicken Wing It" has just been decrypted! pic.twitter.com/N4HiIXbpGK — Boat - Fortnite Dataminer (@Boat_Leaks) March 20, 2021

The best Twitch streamers can avoid using the mute button to cut off the audio every time they play the emote in-game. Alternatively, they can turn off licensed music from Fortnite's audio settings.