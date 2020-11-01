"Will you play Fortnite a year from now?": Poll reveals how the future looks for this 100-man Battle Royale

In a recent Twitter thread of Fortnite content creator, Alex "Formula" Kushelevskiy, a poll was created when Formula tweeted:

"Do you still see yourself playing Fortnite a year from now?"

The poll comes at a time when recently we saw Tfue, arguably one of the biggest Fortnite content creators, bid farewells to the game, admitting that grinding on a single game for more than 2-3 years is something that made him feel "burnt out".

However, as of 3rd September, Fortnite had a peak of 350 million players in the game according to a chart released by Statista. This number of players for Fortnite has seen a constant growth ever since its release in 2017.

What does the future of Fortnite look like?

According to the poll conducted on Twitter, the difference of choice in the community seems to almost at par. This can be said as at the time of writing, the players who are looking to switch games from Fortnite in the coming year lead the Fortnite faithfuls by 51.3% to 48.7% with a little less than 7 hours left in the poll to end.

👇 — NC Genuine (@NCgenuine) October 31, 2020

With that being said, it remains to be seen if the 2017 released 100 player Battle Royale game that boasts of more than 350 million players, stands through the sands of time or if players choose to shift to other games.

However, if major content creators starting shifting to different games like Tfue then the influence of such content creators could lead to a depletion of the Fortnite player base eventually.

Nevertheless, as one of biggest multiplayer game on the planet, Fortnite shouldn't have to worry too much about it's player base as the developers at Epic Games continue to roll out regular updates and unique events for the game.

Starting from a DC-themed Batman appearance to a Marvel-themed seasonal event, Fortnite has always gone the distance to keep the game fun and interactive for the players and that includes the in-game concerts by globally recognised musicians such as Travis Scott and Marshmello.