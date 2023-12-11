Will Rekkles be playing with Faker during League of Legends LCK 2024 Spring?

Joining the Challengers lineup of T1, the four-time League of Legends Worlds champions, is one of the most legendary players in LEC history. Confirming earlier rumors, it was announced on Twitter that Martin "Rekkles" Larsson will be supporting T1's Challengers team for the 2024 League of Legends season.

European fans are sure to take notice of the upcoming move as they await the transition of a noteworthy LEC player into the T1 Challengers' new role. Their curiosity is piqued, and they'll be eager to see how this seasoned player adjusts to the changes that include a new language, teammates, and role as well.

During the upcoming LCK 2024 Spring, the question on everyone's mind is whether Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok will be playing alongside Rekkles. Rest assured, this article will provide an in-depth look at the transfer and what to expect from the team in the coming season.

Rekkles to play in the League of Legends LCK Challengers League, not alongside Faker

In the LCK Challengers League 2023, Rekkles is joining T1's roster as a support. Playing alongside newcomer Sin "Smash" Geum-jae, he is gearing up to showcase his support skills in the upcoming Spring 2024 season. This will be the first time Rekkles has taken on a support role in his career thus far.

However, starting on the LCK main stage isn't on the cards for the Swedish star, despite Faker and other T1 members being present. Nonetheless, the academy squad often elevates distinguished performers to the main roster.

With the challenges at hand, Rekkles recognized the difficulties of adjusting to a new language, culture, teammates, and the added responsibility of a different role. However, he embraced the learning process and hoped to be on par with the team within half a year or a year. Despite feeling overwhelmed initially, becoming a regular team member was his main objective.

During T1's introduction video, Rekkles mentioned:

"It's going to be quite overwhelming, I think, for me in the beginning. A year from now or half a year from now, I am like any other team member. I will try to be as good of a teammate as possible. I will fight for this chance."

Following the transfers, the T1 Challengers team will consist of these players:

Top : Dal

: Dal Jungle : Guwon

: Guwon Mid : Poby

: Poby ADC : Smash

: Smash Support: Rekkles

Rekkles, throughout his career, has partaken in various splits of the European League of Legends Championship Series (EU LCS) and League of Legends European Championship (LEC).

While he's attained a few LEC championship victories, his main aspiration of sealing a Worlds win remains unfulfilled. One chance that came closest occurred in 2018, when Fnatic made it to the Worlds finals, facing off against Invictus Gaming.