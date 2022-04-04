Will Smith, Chris Rock slap reimagined in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it's spot on

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons community is definitely not one to miss out on any trending topics. Naturally, when the highly-publicized Will Smith-Chris Rock incident took place at the 2022 Oscars, New Horizons players were quick to create their own memes about the same.

Movies @moreoffilms The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars https://t.co/cGQ3plSEiz

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars brought forth a lot of discussion within various communities, but in the era of the internet, nothing is truly popular unless there are tons of memes about it. An imaginative Animal Crossing: New Horizons player, @Canela_chair, posted a New Horizons version of the iconic moment on Twitter.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons player recreates Will Smith Oscars 2022 slap in a meme

New Horizons player @Canela_chair on Twitter posted a meme using the Will Smith slap picture as the template for the same. The meme roughly translates to, "When you don't pay your debts in Animal Crossing."

Canelita @Canela_chair Cuando no pagas tus deudas en animal crossing Cuando no pagas tus deudas en animal crossing https://t.co/KCGt34Ysnu

Tom Nook is infamous in New Horizons for charging exorbitantly high amounts of mortgages in the game. Naturally, players don't always have the required amount of Bells readily available in their inventory to pay it back in one go. In such situations, Tom Nook can be very persistent in getting his money back, which, according to the Twitter user, could elicit the same reaction from the Tanuki villager as Will Smith.

The Will Smith slap incident is probably the most controversial incident to have come out of the 2022 Oscars. The incident occurred when the popular actor got up on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock when the latter cracked a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense. The host joked about Pinkett Smith's shaved head and her hair loss problems caused by alopecia. Ever since the incident took place, people have been divided in their opinion regarding the same.

Many popular streamers as well as other internet personalities have shared their views on the entire incident, and while some of them seem to have enjoyed Smith's reaction to the joke, others believe that neither party was in the right and the situation could certainly have been handled far better.

PapaSultana 🐝 @MclovinTubby Will Smith after seeing Jada's reaction to Chris Rock's joke. Will Smith after seeing Jada's reaction to Chris Rock's joke. https://t.co/YefpeGUbw0

While no party in this incident is right, that has certainly not stopped the internet from creating multiple memes about it, and this is just one such meme.

