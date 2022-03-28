6 Animal Crossing: New Horizons memes to live by

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons community is known to have quite the funny bone. Players often make fun of the various situations they come across in the game and end up making memes about the same.

There are some common points that make for jokes within the New Horizons community, and players have made some hilarious memes about them.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons memes that will leave players laughing for days

1) Villagers often say very relatable things in New Horizons

One of the main reasons why villagers are interesting in New Horizons is the kind of conversations players can have with them. However, sometimes villagers say things that hit a bit too close to home.

Reddit user u/ Normal_Belt_2379 experienced this recently and took to social media to share the same.

2) Pascal gets on Celeste's nerves

There are 397 villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and they are segregated into different personality types. Naturally, it is only expected that some of them do not like each other.

Pascal, the sea otter, may have made it onto Celeste's hit list with his comments about constellations.

3) Players overusing a specific item

New Horizons offers a wide variety of items for players to try out in the game. However, more often than not, players pick a single item and get overly attached to it.

Reddit user u/thetinyorc decided to call out the Animal Crossing community on this habit with their post on the subreddit.

4) Calling out players' hypocrisy

New Horizons players are often guilty of being very judgmental when it comes to villagers. While most people usually advocate for the fact that people should not be judged for their appearance, it seems like the same does not apply to New Horizons villagers, who often face eviction for not being cute enough for the players of the game.

New Horizons villagers face eviction for not being cute enough (Image via r/AnimalCrossing/Reddit)

5) Players are guilty of not using all features regularly

Players demanded quite a few features for Nintendo prior to the 2.0 update, and almost all their demands were met with the massive November update. However, now, players are guilty of not using them regularly. One of the common features that are not regularly used in the game is the Happy Home Paradise DLC, and Lottie is not pleased about it.

6) Unannounced villager visits

There cannot be a list of New Horizons memes without mentioning the biggest menace in the game: unannounced villager visits. This is a feature that was added in update 2.0, and players absolutely detest it.

Mirage @MythicalMirage Villagers when they pay you a visit unannounced Villagers when they pay you a visit unannounced https://t.co/Le5PD2M34d

These are some of the funniest Animal Crossing: New Horizons memes that the community has come up with about the various aspects of the title.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu