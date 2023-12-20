Will Starfield see a Cyberpunk 2.0 revival with official updates in 2024?

Despite much hype and excitement following its launch, Starfield from Bethesda Game Studios has received a lukewarm reception. Over time, fans have become aware of the game's flaws, which range from inherent shortcomings, like a myriad of loading screens, to a lack of interesting worlds to explore and bizarrely missing vehicular options.

The developers are now looking to introduce a series of updates that will address at least some of these issues and further enhance the gameplay experience. With developer CD Projekt RED's latest Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update massively overhauling the open-world RPG game in many ways, is Bethesda's newest IP set to do the same? Read on to learn more.

Starfield might just get a 2.0 treatment like Cyberpunk 2077's subsequent updates

Posting on the Starfield sub on Reddit, the official Bethesda Game Studios account announced an update for the sci-fi action RPG going forward in 2024. Thanking fans who have believed in its vision and their support for the team in building the game, Bethesda has revealed a glimpse of what's to come. This includes:

New city maps.

New ways to travel around the sandbox.

New ways to customize player-created ships.

New gameplay options to tweak difficulty as per player preference.

Official mod support thanks to the introduction of the Creations Kit.

Starfield's debut story DLC expansion, "Shattered Space."

These quality-of-life improvements sound like a good start to enhancing the RPG title and will undoubtedly go a long way - not just to attract new players but also to bring back older ones who were turned off by many omissions and issues. For instance, many players lamented the lack of vehicles in Starfield.

The game is home to countless planets and moons, each boasting vast plains and terrain to explore. Since players will largely be stuck to sprinting, this makes exploration a chore. A vehicle, such as a buggy, could have alleviated these problems, but no such mechanics existed in the game. Assuming this is what Bethesda means by "new ways to travel," players should have it easier.

This brings to mind Cyberpunk 2077 and the fiasco that surrounded it. The 2020 RPG, based on the iconic tabletop RPG by Mike Pondsmith, was launched in a poor state and plagued by technical and design issues besides missing features and promised elements. The quality of the game from the same studio behind the beloved Witcher 3 game came as a shock to everyone.

Three years later, in 2023, the Polish developer earned much of their goodwill back by constantly updating the game, most notably the 2.0 overhaul. In addition to fixing the broken NCPD police system, it adds new elements, such as vehicular combat. Many players have appreciated these changes, helping the game regain its popularity across platforms.

The brand-new Metro system is a feature that players clamored for since launch, and while the studio deemed it impossible to implement back then, it is finally here.

While it is true that Starfield was nowhere close to being as disastrous as Cyberpunk 2077 in terms of features and design, many players have deemed it a boring game.

That said, the new updates should breathe new life into the world of Starfield in the coming year.