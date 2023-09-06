"Extraordinarily boring and underwhelming" - MoistCr1TiKaL is disappointed with Starfield's main story, calls it a "very divisive" game

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has shared his thoughts on Starfield and its main story. Before diving into the discussion, MoistCr1TiKaL admitted that he would not be completing the entire game. He then commented on the popular belief that Starfield "gets good" around the 12-hour mark. Claiming that he was "just shy" of that threshold, the content creator stated that he did not see the game "all of a sudden" becoming a masterpiece.

While MoistCr1TiKaL believed "everything in the game" was good, he was disappointed with the main story. Describing it as "extraordinarily boring and underwhelming," the 29-year-old remarked:

"I think everything in the game is good. But it's also extraordinarily boring and underwhelming. I struggle to stay awake playing it. It's like a cure for insomnia for me. I would rather be listening to my college professor lecture me on the Krebs cycle through Vimeo videos as homework. It would keep me more more stimulated than playing through the main questline in Starfield."

The YouTuber went on to say that Starfield is a "standard Bethesda experience" that people are familiar with:

"It's not like they've done anything wrong. The thing is - I went into this expecting on this outrageous amount of hopium, that this would truly be an ambitious Bethesda title that would finally evolve their formula and push it forward. But unfortunately, that's not what it is. This is the standard Bethesda experience that many of you probably know and love, but set in space. No more, no less."

MoistCr1TiKaL also said that Starfield is a "very divisive" game:

"You'll see that sentiment echoed across pretty much every single player out there. That's, like, the only universally agreed-upon thing when it comes to this game. This is a very divisive game."

"Complete lack of drive to do something different" - MoistCr1TiKaL explains why he is disappointed with Starfield

At the 17-minute mark of the video titled My Thoughts on Starfield, MoistCr1TiKaL stated that he was underwhelmed by the space exploration game. He elaborated:

"It's just underwhelming. Like I said, everything in Starfield, I think, is good. Like, everything is good. There's nothing here, I think, is actually s**t. There are definitely things I think are a bit weak but nothing I would, actually, say is truly bad or awful."

The streamer was disappointed with Starfield because he was tired of playing the "exact same Bethesda game" with no changes or innovation:

"This whole package is just so disappointing because I'm just tired of playing the exact same Bethesda game without anything really changing about it. Even bugs that were present 10 years ago, are still present in Starfield. Of course, they're not game-breaking. Like, they're very minor things, and for a lot of people, bugs add charm."

He added:

"But, come on! Like, it's been over a decade and you still have the same bugs in this game, as you did all the way back then?!"

MoistCr1TiKaL further stated that he expected more from the game:

"Like, it just shows a complete lack of drive to do something different. They just want to keep delivering the same Bethesda experience. And, again, a lot of people want that. I am not one of those people. I wanted more and I hoped Starfield would be more."

In addition to MoistCr1TiKaL, esports veteran Michael "Shroud" has also shared his thoughts on Starfield. He had a completely different opinion of the Bethesda Game Studios title, as he called it the "best game ever made" and a work of art.