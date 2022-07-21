With Bastion celebrating its 11th anniversary, is Supergiant's masterpiece worth revisiting in 2022?

Supergiant Games, on July 20, celebrated the 11th anniversary of their game "Bastion." The narrative-driven isometric action game was first released in 2011 to critical acclaim. It was also the very first game the indie studio developed.

Since then, the company has come a long way with three other releases: Transistor, Pyre, and Hades. Each title saw success one way or another and all borrowed core aspects from Bastion. So is this decade-old gem worth checking out in 2022?

Bastion is as good today as it was 11 years ago

For anyone who has played the game, two things immediately stand out. The first thing is the vibrant and pleasing hand-drawn art direction. It's a signature for the studio and has been implemented in their other games too. Never has a post-apocalyptic wasteland looked this pretty. And the second one is the voiced narration, another focal point of Supergiant's offerings.

The Kid's adventure is monologued by the incredibly talented Logan Cunningham, who lends his rich, drawling voice to the narrator. His dialog lines further accentuate the context at hand, especially when even the smallest of actions can trigger voice quips. This truly feels like a story being relayed to someone else with the player in command of the action.

Narratively, it is set in a fantasy land ravaged by an event known as the Calamity. The aftermath of the destruction fractured the world, including the city of Caelondia. As such, the Kid sets out in search of the Bastion, a safe haven of respite in these troubled times.

Unfortunately, it requires Cores to reconstruct land masses, so the protagonist must traverse areas with hostile enemies to retrieve the Shards that constitute a Core.

Throughout the adventure, players and the Kid both learn of the war between the Ura and the Caelondians. And players shouldn't be deceived by the vibrant visuals since this is a surprisingly mature and grim narrative about two warring factions and a gripping tale of betrayal.

Not many games have made me shed a tear, but I'm proud to say this is one of them. This, in part, is due to its stellar soundtrack, which is easily one of the best in the last decade of gaming, and that's not an exaggeration by any means. Composer Darren Korb has also blessed all other Supergiant game since with his excellent musical skills.

Hack, slash and dodge

The action-RPG gameplay forms the core loop of Bastion. Every return trip to the hub allows the Kid to establish new buildings that aid in character progression. These include an Armory, Forge, Shrine, and so on, each having different uses. The Shrine, for example, houses idols that can be toggled on or off to provide buffs to the enemies for a more challenging playthrough.

Throughout his journey, the Kid will encounter various weapons and items that can be equipped to aid him. These range from standard items like a hammer or bow to the powerful Calamity Canon and flamethrower; the latter two were my go-to picks.

Enemies vary, from ruthless fauna like poison-spewing plants and giant toads to Ura warriors and laser turrets. Spirits (alcohol) can be equipped to buff the Kid. For instance, granting health on damaging an enemy or increasing critical hit chance. All in all, there is something for all kinds of players here.

There are a few pitfalls, like falling off gaps in environments (especially in the Bastion) due to the isometric camera, assets sometimes blocking attacks, and some enemies being able to attack off-screen. But besides those inconveniences, it is flawless.

Taken as a whole, Bastion is engaging, immersive, and sincere from start to finish. For longtime fans, the game is an ageless masterpiece that holds up even today. For those who have never played this before, buckle up. You're in for a treat. Because this is arguably one of the best indie games ever made.

Bastion is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

