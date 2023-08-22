With new Overwatch 2 PvE missions scheduled for 2024, what does this mean for the game's future?

Blizzard Entertainment has introduced massive changes to Overwatch 2 with the Invasion update. Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated were the PvE story missions, which don't just add a new dimension to gameplay but also carry forward the lore. However, with the update's launch earlier this month, fans were unfairly treated to a mediocre experience with the single-player.

Instead of the elaborate set pieces with new mechanics showcased at BlizzCon 2019, players received a cut-down rendition of the same. This was not particularly surprising since the core PvE content was revealed to have been axed. Rubbing salt in the wound, however, Blizzard confirmed that the next batch of story missions would only arrive next year.

With quality concerns surrounding Overwatch 2 PvE, can Blizzard turn things around in the future?

Expand Tweet

Fans have had a mixed response to Overwatch 2 Invasion. Many believe that the new hero Illari has been a solid addition to the game's roster (and a big improvement over Lifeweaver's launch), and they've been enjoying her kit and playstyle. The PvE content, meanwhile, is in a bad spot. Not only do players need to purchase the $15 bundle to access just three short missions, but they are also very simplistic in execution.

Making matters worse, Blizzard confirmed their plans for a 2024 release, much to the disappointment of fans. This means there will be no more single-player content until next year. This would be understandable if these are going to be sizable campaigns with interesting mechanics, but fans remain skeptical about that being the case, and judging from the current state of the mode, it is hard to stay hopeful.

The main issue stems from how disjointed the characters feel with the game as their abilities and attacks are clearly tailored for PvP and not PvE. The balancing is lopsided as well, with bullet-spongy foes that are not smart and instead rely on dealing too much damage to try to keep things challenging. The original concept for the single-player at least had skill trees and extra consumable items to diversify and balance gameplay.

Expand Tweet

This is no longer the case in Overwatch 2. So it begs the question: is it really worth churning this content out in the first place? Unless the studio intends to take a whole year to revert to what they promised fans, many believe that it is a waste of resources. This also makes fans question the potential implications of this content on the game's overall direction. The publisher has revealed a roadmap for future seasons which seems promising.

Given how poorly handled the PvE was, it could be that Blizzard is biting more than they can chew. After all, the Overwatch 2 community is largely unhappy with how the game is being handled. Locking heroes and cosmetics behind a battle pass grind, matchmaking issues, and the free-to-play model have been heavily criticized—the latest PvE troubles are just the icing on the cake.

Overall, it is hard for fans to not feel that they have been dealt a bad hand after spending money on the game. The game has seen many ups and downs so far, and the publisher needs to play their cards right to earn back trust and get Overwatch 2 in a good spot.